Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 18

2:02 PM CST on December 18, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Police: SUV driver, 73, crashed into police car injuring 2 officers, then fatally struck man, 78 in Walgreens parking lot Wednesday in Hillside

• Walk/bike/transit-friendly Ald. Daniel La Spata: "Why I voted no on yesterday's alternative budget ordinances"

• "CTA Ready to Close Out 2025 with Full Frequent Network and Expanded Service on Additional Bus Routes"

• Woman assaulted people with bottle at Washington Red and Macy's, in latest of recent random attacks on CTA by people with apparent mental illness (WGN)

• "CTA Closed Englewood’s Racine Green Line Station Over 30 Years Ago. By 2029, It Could Reopen" (Block Club)

• Pipe bursts, leaves CTA Cicero Green Line station flooded, forcing trains to bypass station (CBS)

• Letter: "Snowy sidewalks unacceptable: Chicago’s city government is failing us badly this winter." (Sun-Times)

• "How Chicago’s Bike Courier Collective Is Surviving The Age Of DoorDash And Delivery Robots" (Block Club)

• "Chicago’s ‘You Name A Snowplow’ Contest Returns. Here’s How To Submit And Vote" (Block Club)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $7,260, with $42,740 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Round 2 of the dueling Archer rallies: Brighton Park road upgrades draw praise from nearby residents, citing traffic safety improvements

December 17, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 17

December 17, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 16

December 16, 2025
Bike Network

O’Hare Area Bike Network Study takes off with first virtual meeting

December 16, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 15

December 15, 2025
See all posts