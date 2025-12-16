Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 16

9:22 AM CST on December 16, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Governor Pritzker signs the Northern Illinois Transit Authority Act today at 10:30 AM at Union Station. Watch online here.

• Mayor's Office claims he's *not* planning to defund Chicago's safety infra budget by 70% to fund CFD back pay & CPD settlements. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• "CTA submits safety plan to FTA after threat of funding cuts" (ABC)

• "4 More Bus Routes Will Be Added to CTA’s '10 Minutes or Sooner' Initiative" (WTTW)

• "CTA inches closer to green-lighting improvements for 5 busy corridors" (Sun-Times)

• "Teen, woman stabbed near CTA station in downtown Chicago"Monday around 10 PM near Washington-Wabash stop (CBS)

• "Yellow Line service suspended due to track conditions, CTA says" (ABC)

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

A signature achievement: With Pritzker’s Hancock, Illinois’ groundbreaking transit reform/funding bill is a done deal.

December 16, 2025
Bike Network

O’Hare Area Bike Network Study takes off with first virtual meeting

December 16, 2025
Scooters

Ride e-scooters, do crime? U. of I. report blames the devices for spikes in illegal activity, but raises “correlation vs. causation” concerns.

"I suspect there are confounding factors that make the link from e-scooters to crime spurious," responded DePaul University transportation expert Joe Schwieterman.

December 15, 2025
Fatality Tracker

The latest pedestrian death on Sheridan Road highlights the need for a “4 to 3 conversion” street redesign to improve safety

December 12, 2025
Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 12

December 12, 2025
