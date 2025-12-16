Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 16

Sponsored by:

• Governor Pritzker signs the Northern Illinois Transit Authority Act today at 10:30 AM at Union Station. Watch online here.

• Mayor's Office claims he's *not* planning to defund Chicago's safety infra budget by 70% to fund CFD back pay & CPD settlements. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• "CTA submits safety plan to FTA after threat of funding cuts" (ABC)

• "4 More Bus Routes Will Be Added to CTA’s '10 Minutes or Sooner' Initiative" (WTTW)

• "CTA inches closer to green-lighting improvements for 5 busy corridors" (Sun-Times)

• "Teen, woman stabbed near CTA station in downtown Chicago"Monday around 10 PM near Washington-Wabash stop (CBS)

• "Yellow Line service suspended due to track conditions, CTA says" (ABC)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $7,028, with $42,972 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor