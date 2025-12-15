Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 15

Sponsored by:

• Turning driver of turning of pickup truck with high front end, snow-covered windshield, ran over woman, 67, crossing street with "Walk" signal (NBC)

• "Palos Park prepares to use updated laser technology for speed enforcement" (Capitol Fax)

• Newsletter: "CTA Ready to Close Out 2025 with Full Frequent Network and Expanded Service on Additional Bus Routes"

• Letter: "The Tribune Editorial Board gets it wrong in its piece about the State/Lake ‘L’ station rebuild" (Tribune)

• Letter: Bus Priority Street Study is necessary after the top-down planning of the Ashland BRT, which was killed by community pushback. (Tribune)

• Trump's "CTA safety enhancement plan deadline nears" (CBS)

• "Violence Interrupters to Urge CTA Safety Pilot at Press Conference"

• "Man accused of assaulting woman in wheelchair on CTA property remains detained after courtroom outburst" (WGN9)

• "Mayor Brandon Johnson, Department of Transportation Celebrate 2025 Greencorps Job Training Graduates," including park district trail maintenance

• "Fulton Market Apartment High-Rise And New Public Plaza Approved By City Council" (Block Club)

• "44 Affordable Apartment Planned For Rogers Park’s Sheridan Road." Friday's pedestrian fatality on Sheridan shows need for safet street design (Block Club)

• Letter: "Chicago-Calumet River system lacks a master plan" (Sun-Times)

• Ride Illinois: Thank Rep. Mike Quigley for signing a letter to USDOT Secretary voicing concerns about cancelation of funding for bike/ped projects

