Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 15

9:26 AM CST on December 15, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Turning driver of turning of pickup truck with high front end, snow-covered windshield, ran over woman, 67, crossing street with "Walk" signal (NBC)

• "Palos Park prepares to use updated laser technology for speed enforcement" (Capitol Fax)

• Newsletter: "CTA Ready to Close Out 2025 with Full Frequent Network and Expanded Service on Additional Bus Routes"

• Letter: "The Tribune Editorial Board gets it wrong in its piece about the State/Lake ‘L’ station rebuild" (Tribune)

• Letter: Bus Priority Street Study is necessary after the top-down planning of the Ashland BRT, which was killed by community pushback. (Tribune)

• Trump's "CTA safety enhancement plan deadline nears" (CBS)

• "Violence Interrupters to Urge CTA Safety Pilot at Press Conference"

• "Man accused of assaulting woman in wheelchair on CTA property remains detained after courtroom outburst" (WGN9)

• "Mayor Brandon Johnson, Department of Transportation Celebrate 2025 Greencorps Job Training Graduates," including park district trail maintenance

• "Fulton Market Apartment High-Rise And New Public Plaza Approved By City Council" (Block Club)

• "44 Affordable Apartment Planned For Rogers Park’s Sheridan Road." Friday's pedestrian fatality on Sheridan shows need for safet street design (Block Club)

• Letter: "Chicago-Calumet River system lacks a master plan" (Sun-Times)

• Ride Illinois: Thank Rep. Mike Quigley for signing a letter to USDOT Secretary voicing concerns about cancelation of funding for bike/ped projects 

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $6,773, with $43,227 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Scooters

Ride e-scooters, do crime? U. of I. report blames the devices for spikes in illegal activity, but raises “correlation vs. causation” concerns.

"I suspect there are confounding factors that make the link from e-scooters to crime spurious," responded DePaul University transportation expert Joe Schwieterman.

December 15, 2025
Fatality Tracker

The latest pedestrian death on Sheridan Road highlights the need for a “4 to 3 conversion” street redesign to improve safety

December 12, 2025
Bike Advocacy

Two wheels and mutual aid: Cyclingxsolidarity founder discusses how they’ve responded to food insecurity and ICE crackdowns

December 11, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 11

December 11, 2025
CTA

CTA board responded to FTA ultimatum, bid farewell to Michelle Lee, heard more Grand-standing from protected bike lane NIMBYs

December 10, 2025
See all posts