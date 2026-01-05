Drop it like it’s hot! A train + bike pilgrimage to Whiting, IN for the New Year’s Eve Pierogi Drop

This post is sponsored by The Bike Lane.

This post isn't completely within Streetsblog Chicago's wheelhouse, but I thought many of our readers would enjoy it, so I wrote it up over the weekend for fun.

Streetsblog Chicago readers may have noticed that whenever I mention an initiative that's supposed to happen by the end of the year, I often say it will take place "before the giant pierogi drops in Whiting, IN." This New Year's Eve, I decided to finally put my money where my mouth is by doing a train + bike trip to the tenth annual Pierogi Drop to hear Chicago's polka-rock kings The Polkaholics.

What exactly is the Polka Drop? USA Today, which rated the event the No. 1 Best New Year's Eve Drop last year, explained it thusly. "The town of Whiting, Indiana, drops a giant pierogi at midnight. The [10-foot, lit-up] pierogi descends over 50 feet into a boiling cauldron, and the event includes music, fireworks, and more in celebration of the region's Eastern European heritage." (Whiting is currently about 50 percent Latino, and the crowd at the event was ethnically diverse, as well as intergenerational.)

The flyer for this year's event.

As you head east from Chicago's Southeast Side across the "Hoosier Curtain," Whiting is the second city along Lake Michigan after Hammond. Located about 16 miles from the Loop, Whiting is the home of an eponymous oil refinery that's the largest in the Midwest. With a population of about 4,500 people, the city has an appealing small-town feel, and each summer Chicagoans bicycle down the lakefront to feast at Whiting's popular Pierogi Fest.

For my Wednesday, December 31 journey, my plan was to catch the Metra Electric commuter train from downtown Millennium Station at 6:40 p.m., arriving at its terminus in the South Chicago neighborhood at 7:17. From there it would be about a half-mile bike ride to the legendary seafood shack Calumet Fisheries, 3959 E. 95th Street, so I'd get there in time to stock up on supplies for the next morning's brunch before they closed at 8.

My planned route from the Loop to South Chicago via the Metra Electric, and then Calumet Fisheries and Whiting by bike. Image: Google Maps

However, by the time I'd wrapped up the afternoon's Streetsblog Chicago fundraising efforts and packed my bags for an overnight stay, I was running behind schedule.

Many donations in last 24 hrs have really moved the needle towards our $50K goal! We've got $39,015 to go.Chip in here: chi.streetsblog.org/about/donateThanks to recent contributors:David PAaron BHugo LJeff LJohn LThomas BDaniel SJohn N & Susan MBrian AEric RMark MRichard AThank you! — Streetsblog Chicago (@chi.streetsblog.org) 2025-12-31T20:38:51.092Z

As I left my apartment in Uptown, fresh snow was falling, the temperature had dropped to the lower 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and the roads were icing over. So instead of taking my touring bike and pedaling to the Loop, I grabbed my Legacy Frameworks Rambler, locally made by Levi Borreson. It's a sturdy single-speed cruiser with relatively wide tires, and a no-rust belt drive instead of a chain.

The roads were looking sketchy, but it was a little past 6 p.m., which meant the CTA's 4-6 p.m. weekday bike blackout was over, so I rode carefully to Wilson Station. I wasn't certain I'd be able to catch my 6:40 Metra train downtown, but fortunately a Red Line train showed up at Wilson soon after I reached the platform.

I exited the State/Lake 'L' stop a little after 6:30. I only had a couple of blocks to ride to the staircase outside the Chicago Cultural Center, at the southwest corner of Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue, leading to the Millennium Station entrance.

But time was tight, and if I took that route, I'd have to walk a few minutes through the station, which also serves South Shore Line trains, to access the Metra Electric platform. (The South Shore goes all the way to South Bend, IN, and I could have ridden to within four miles of downtown Whiting, but it doesn't run close to Calumet Fisheries.) It wasn't clear that I'd make it.

The staircase to Millennium Station next to the Chicago Cultural Center, at the southwest corner of Randolph/Michigan. Image: Google Maps

So I took a risk and high-tailed it to the ADA-compliant elevator entrance to the Metra platform at the 225 North Michigan Avenue building. I wasn't sure whether it would be open or not, and when I arrived there, the doors to the street were locked. A security guard was standing in the lobby, but rather than let me in to use the elevator, she waived me off.

The elevator to the Metra Electric platform is located just inside the South Water Street entrance of the 225 North Michigan Avenue building. This elevator can also be accessed from the lobby of the 205 North building, but it's a longer journey. Photo: Daniel McNaughton

At that point, my best option might have been accessing the elevator from the lobby of the adjacent, connected 205 North Michigan Avenue building, but that didn't occur to me. Instead, I sprinted south two blocks to the Cultural Center and walked a couple blocks through the station back to the Metra platforms. Needless to say, the 6:40 had already taken off. My plan to buy smoked shrimp at Calumet Fisheries before it closed for the holiday was sunk.

But all was not lost. Another electric train left Millennium at 8:40, arriving in South Chicago at 9:17, which would still give me plenty of time to bike five miles to catch The Polkaholics.

I killed the time in one of my favorite downtown locations, the gorgeous Sistine Chapel-like lobby and bar of the historic Palmer House hotel. The space was filled with NYE revelers. With a cocktail and a copy of the history and architecture book "Chicago's Uptown" by Jacob Lewis-Hall, the hour or so passed pleasantly.

The Palmer House lobby. Photo: John Greenfield

I'll now switch this post to photo gallery mode to give you a quick sense of how the rest of this very fun adventure went down. Unless otherwise noted, all images are by yours truly.

The holidazzled Metra Electric train.

The inside of my railcar was also festive.

My bike route, largely on lakeside trails, from the 93rd (South Chicago) station to the Polka Drop at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Passing by Skyway Doghouse, 9480 S. Ewing Ave.

The bike-pedestrian path by the lake in Indiana was snowy, but passable with my chubby tires.

I rode through Hammond's casino district.

Entering downtown Whiting.

The stage inside the Knights of Columbus hall. The dance floor filled up with adults when the cover band Underground Prophets broke into Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' hit, "Uptown Funk." (That title references Minneapolis's community of the same name, not my Chicago neighborhood.)

Knights of Columbus is a worldwide Catholic fraternal service order, and the Whiting hall features images of clergymen such as Pope John Paul II, who was Polish.

Impressively, the Polkaholics powered through their outdoor set in 19F weather with no heater. The pierogi truck in the background sold excellent fried Polish dumplings topped with diced bacon, grilled onions, sour cream, and green onions. I picked up an extra portion for the next morning's meal.

Young punks dance to The Polkaholics' rendition of "Blitzkrieg Bop" by The Ramones.

My bike route from the Pierogi Drop to my motel in Hammond was almost entirely on snowy trails, which was good because I didn't want to encounter drunk drivers, and the roads were iced over. Image: Google Maps

How did I stay comfortable biking in 19F? Here's what I wore: thick long johns, thick wool socks, stretchy jeans, flannel shirt, zip-up sweatshirt, light down jacket, raincoat, water-resistant pull-on Blundstone boots, a knit cap under my helmet, stretchy "magic gloves" from the drug store, and hunter mittens I bought at a Pennsylvania army navy store in 1989.

My bike route back to the 93rd (South Chicago) station. A South Shore Line stop close to my motel was another option, but the timing didn't quite fit in with my plans to head to a New Year's Day party in Hyde Park, and I thought cycling across Wolf Lake in the winter would be interesting. So my strategy was to catch the 3:39 p.m. Metra Electric train, which would drop me off on 59th Street, right across the street from the gathering. Image: Google Maps.

Unfortunately, in a classic example of "seizing lateness from the jaws of earliness," as I left my motel in Hammond, I noticed Gorditas Los Metates, 4110 S. Calumet, specializing in stuffed masa pockets, was open, and I pulled over to pick some up for the party. By the time I left, I was once again running short on time to catch my train, so I basically sprinted on my cruiser bike for the eight miles to the station. Here's the trail on a causeway across Wolf Lake.

Just before I crossed the Hoosier Curtain back into Illinois/Chicago at 112th Street, I spotted some deer near the trail.

You guessed it – I made it to the South Chicago station a minute late and saw the tail lights of the departing train a block to the north.

So I biked another six miles to the New Year's celebration at an apartment across from the University of Chicago / 59th Street station. After that, I rode a couple of miles west to catch the Red Line at the Garfield stop, back to my home in Uptown.

The skyline, as seen from 67th Street and the Lakefront Trail near sunset.

After biking 15 miles in the cold on a single speed cruiser bike, most of it in a hurry, I was pretty exhausted by the time I arrived at the New Year's Day party. But I was warmed by conversation with old friends, sorrel punch, and a plate of greens and black-eyed peas. (I forgot to snap a photo this year, so this image is from last year's gathering, which played a similar role in a bicycle journey.) It's a Southern tradition to eat these foods on January 1 as a symbol of cash and coins for good luck. Once again, I hope that this meal will help with Streetsblog Chicago's fundraising efforts!

Does riding a bike in the dead of winter to go hear The Polkaholics sounds like your idea of a good time? If so, there's a proposal for the January Chicago Critical Mass to head to Fuller's Pub, 3203 W. Irving Park, to see the band, aka the annual Polka Ride. That excursion gathers on Friday, January 30, in Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington after 5:30 p.m., departing sometime after 6. Bundle up and join the fun!

Scenes from the January 2025 Polka Ride.

Thanks to Dubi Kaufmann for the headline suggestion.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $11,885, with $38,115 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor