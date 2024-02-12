Millennium Station’s Randolph/Michigan elevator has been broken for months, with no word on fixing it

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

By Daniel McNaughton

The elevator at the southwest corner of Randolph Street (130 N.) and Michigan Avenue (100 E.), which provides access to Millennium Station, and Metra and South Shore Line trains, is "out of service until further notice" according to the Metra website. It’s been this way at least since January 12, when I tried to use it while heading to an upright bass gig after riding Metra to the Loop. Instead I took the Pedway underground walkway west from the station to the Chicago Cultural Center, where I was able to use an elevator to reach street level.

As of January 25 there was a sign posted at street level on the doors of the Randolph/Michigan elevator to Millennium station that simply read, "Elevator Is Temporarily Out of Order."

The Randolph/Michigan elevator with an "Elevator Is Temporarily Out of Order" sign. Photo: Daniel McNaughton

Streetsblog was unable to get info on when the Randolph/Michigan elevator will be fixed. It is owned by the City of Chicago and managed by the Chicago Department of Transportation, but CDOT's spokesperson did not respond to emailed questions by press time.

"Metra has been maintaining [the Randolph/Michigan elevator] but we now deem it to be beyond repair," Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis said. "We have reached out to the city to meet to further clarify actions and develop a joint plan to improve or replace the elevator."

The elevator in the Chicago Cultural Center, located next to the broken elevator, can be accessed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Another nearby elevator that the public can use to move between the Pedway and street level is in the lobby of the 57 East Randolph Street building, just west of the cultural center. It can be used until 7 p.m.

The map posted on the elevator doors. Photo: Daniel McNaughton

By February 8, a map of how to find the cultural center's elevator was posted on the doors of the Randolph/Michigan elevator, and the structure housing the elevator. (This map was totally confusing to me, and I've got lots of experience navigating the Pedway system. - Ed.)

The Metra website offers two other alternatives for passengers who need to use an elevator going to or from Millennium Station while the Randolph/Michigan lift is out of service. But it simply states, "The Millennium Station elevator is out of service until further notice. Customers can use South Water or Van Buren as alternate boarding stations. Updates will be provided."

But, frustratingly, Metra provides no details about exactly how people who can't use stairs would access these elevators. So we'll try to explain that.

The "South Water Street" elevator site

Counterintuitively, you don't actually have to travel a full two blocks north of Randolph to South Water Street (230 N.) to get to the South Water Street elevator site. But Metra doesn't mention that on its "Service Alerts" web page that mentions the Randolph/Michigan elevator closure.

Since posted near the lower-level (broken) elevator entrance at Randolph/Michigan directing customers to the elevator at the 205 North Michigan Avenue building. Of course, this doesn't help people trying to get down to Millennium Station from the street at this location. Photo: Daniel McNaughton

However the "Metra Elevator Sites" web page does say, "South Water Street (accessed through the 205 North Michigan Avenue Building)." That building is only one block north of Randolph, at the northeast corner of Lake Street (200 N.) and Michigan.

But you can also access the elevator from the southeast corner of South Water Street and Michigan Avenue, from lobby of the 225 North Michigan Avenue building. (Both 205 and 225 North buildings are part of the Michigan Plaza complex.)

The 225 North Michigan entrance is only available on weekdays, opening at 4 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. The 205 North Michigan Avenue lobby is open 24 hours a day. The 225 lobby is closer to the elevator to Millennium Station, but the 205 entrance has an automatic door.

Metra placed signs along the curbs of both sides of Michigan directing passengers to the two different 225 and 205 North Michigan Avenue entrances. But the 225 North Michigan entrance is set back from the street and does not have signs showing customers the way to the elevator, which is just inside the lobby.

Gillis told Streetsblog, "We understand this is a problem, and we will be working with the building and with the city to make improvements. We are also working with the building on a planned rehab of the South Water Street entrance."

The Van Buren elevator site

Van Buren Station is six blocks, half a mile, south of Randolph. Compared to to the South Water Street elevators, it's easy to find on the southwest corners of Van Buren Street (400 S.) and Michigan.

The elevator to the Van Buren station at the southwest corner of Van Buren and Michigan, looking northwest. Image: Google Maps

Both Metra Electric District and South Shore Line trains stop at Van Buren while leaving and arriving downtown. But Active Transportation Alliance advocacy manager Julia Gerasimenko said the current alternatives while the Randolph/Michigan lift is broken are inadequate for people with disabilities and others who need elevators.

"Millennium Station is a major destination and travel hub for riders coming on the Metra Electric and South Shore lines," Gerasimenko said. "So it's critical that accessibility is prioritized for all customers without the undue burden of being redirected to a less convenient alternative. We are aware that Metra continues to apply for funding with the [Federal Transit Administration's] All Stations Accessibility Program and we have provided various letters of support over the years for such projects."

Unless a passenger checks the Metra website beforehand or talks to a conductor, there’s no way to know whether either elevator at Millennium Station is working before arriving in the station. There are no signs on the platforms to alert customers so that they won’t make an unneccesary trip.

For passengers arriving at Millennium Station who need an elevator, in addition to the South Water/205 North Michigan elevators, Metra employees have been guiding people to the elevator that goes up to the lobby of the Harris Theater for Music and Dance on East Randolph Street.

People with mobility issues, strollers, or bikes, and anyone else traveling with a substantial piece of equipment (like a string bass!) face additional must pass through two sets of manual doors while using the Randolph/Michigan elevator or 225 North Michigan entrance, or one while using the 205 North Michigan entrance.

Asked about the possibility of automatic doors’ being installed at these locations, Gillis said, "We have no immediate plans to add [them] at Millennium." The 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design do not require automatic doors in transit facilities. While the planned renovation of the Van Buren Station does not mention automatic doors, according to Gillis the station will be "fully accessible when complete."

Since May 2022 I’ve regularly used Metra and the 'L' to get to gigs. It has opened my eyes to the wide range of transit users who either need accessibility or who benefit from it. Functioning elevators, automatic doors, and clearly visible signs, whether required by law or not, should be a priority for a transit agency that wants to maximize ridership and a city government that wants to ensure all of its citizens can move about the city as easily as possible.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help Streetsblog Chicago keep publishing through 2025. Thank you.