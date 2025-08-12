Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 12

9:28 AM CDT on August 12, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• WBEZ discusses the transit fiscal cliff issue with Sen. Villivalam and reps from the RTA, Metropolitan Planning Council, and Better Streets Chicago

• After man, 22, got in fight with two men on stairs of Clinton stop, he and the 9-year-old boy he was with fell, and child suffered critical head injury (Sun-Times)

• During Monday evening rush, trash and railroad ties caught on fire on Brown Line tracks near Paulina, causing major delays (CBS)

• "Advance utility work for new State/Lake CTA station to begin this month" (Chicago Construction)

• During a (sold out) heritage train ride on 10/5 with WTTW host Geoffrey Baer, attendees will hear his favorite stories about local people, places, and culture

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

