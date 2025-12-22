Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 22

10:36 AM CST on December 22, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Family honors William Price, 62, Vietnam veteran and children's advocate fatally struck by driver who reportedly suffered medical incident in Hillside (ABC)

• Although last week CTA announced 77 more officers per day in the system, Trump's transit czar threatened to still cut $50M unless more is done (ABC)

• Man, 52, charged with felony arson after allegedly intentionally setting fire to belongings on Blue Line near Damen, causing burns to his legs (Sun-Times)

• Images released of teen suspects in severe beating of man, 62, on December 16 around 5:40 PM on bus approaching Cicero Blue Line station (CBS)

• CTA rerouted #113 Vincennes/111th Street buses after big sinkhole appears at 111th/Whipple in South Shore (ABC)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $7,370, with $42,630 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

