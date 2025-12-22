Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 22

Sponsored by:

• Family honors William Price, 62, Vietnam veteran and children's advocate fatally struck by driver who reportedly suffered medical incident in Hillside (ABC)

• Although last week CTA announced 77 more officers per day in the system, Trump's transit czar threatened to still cut $50M unless more is done (ABC)

• Man, 52, charged with felony arson after allegedly intentionally setting fire to belongings on Blue Line near Damen, causing burns to his legs (Sun-Times)

• Images released of teen suspects in severe beating of man, 62, on December 16 around 5:40 PM on bus approaching Cicero Blue Line station (CBS)

• CTA rerouted #113 Vincennes/111th Street buses after big sinkhole appears at 111th/Whipple in South Shore (ABC)

– John Greenfield, editor