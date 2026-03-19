Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 19

Sponsored by:

• Driver charged in DUI hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian in Barrington (CBS)

• "Take action to support Safety Stop [Idaho Stop] legislation in Illinois" (Active Trans)

• South Shore Line announces opening of West Lake Corridor line extension with first run leaving Tu. 3/31, midday from Hammond Gateway station

• High Speed Rail Alliance's says plan "to buy massive S. Loop rail yard for potential Sox stadium," reported by Crain's, is non-starter (Bluesky, Twitter)

• "Metra donates F40C to Railroading Heritage of Midwest America" (Train.com)

• CDOT salutes "women who’ve shaped transportation, environmental justice, and mobility," including CNT's Jacky Grimshaw, grandmother of Cameron Bolton

• "Spring Ahead Into Spring On the CTA!"

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $29,027 with $20,973 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor