Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 26

• "Ready, set, soon? Trump admin’s funding freeze threatens Red Line Extension." (Tribune)

• "CTA crime down slightly despite series of high-profile incidents in 2025" (Tribune)

• "Beginning January 1, the City of Chicago will ban unhoused people on the sex offense registry from seeking shelter on public buses and trains" (Reader)

• Woman, 37, charged with hitting man, 35, on #53 Pulaski after he asked her to be quiet, then attacking 4 at bus stop after she was told to leave bus (CBS)

• Man, 62, who was attacked by 3 teens on bus near Cicero Blue Line stop, suffering TBI, "getting better and better every day," GoFundMe launched (WGN)

• Red Line was temporarily suspended on South Side Wednesday around 11 AM after small fire and smoke coming from brakes of Red Line train (ABC)

• "Metra trains on Milwaukee District North line experiencing extensive delays after car stuck on tracks in Fox Lake," vehicle was not struck, no injuries (LMS)

• "Construction Paused On Lincoln Square’s New Plaza And Will Resume In Spring" (Block Club)

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on December 25 and January 1, and running on a light schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional posts, during holiday week, as we focus on fundraising efforts. We'll resume full publication on Friday, January 2. Enjoy the season, and keep it real in 2026!

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $7,645, with $42,355 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor