Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 24

• TikToker who hit and killed Darren Lucas, 59, while livestreaming on 11/3 in Zion, later solicited "mental leave" donations, charged with felonies (Guardian)

• "CTA Moves Forward with Promised Transit Oriented Development Plan As Agency Completes Historic Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project"

• CPD releases images of 3 female suspects in knifepoint robbery of woman, 25, Monday around 3:30 PM on Red Line train at Chicago Station (WGN)

• "CTA facing pushback after several recent violent attacks on transit" (NBC)

• A gift from Brandon? "Mayor Won’t Veto Council-Backed Budget, Avoiding City Shutdown" (Block Club)

• "Vote On How To Spend $500,000 For Humboldt Park, Logan Square Improvements" including pedestrian and bike safety projects (Block Club)

• "Take CTA to Your Holiday Celebrations"

• "CTA, Metra and Pace Are Offering Free Rides on New Year’s Eve. Here’s What You Need to Know" (WTTW)

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on December 25 and January 1, and running on a light schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional posts, during holiday week, as we focus on fundraising efforts. We'll resume full publication on Friday, January 2.

– John Greenfield, editor