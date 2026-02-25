Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 25

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Steven Lucy: Ald. Hopkins' bikeway vote be based less on worries about getting an angry call from businesses but from bereaved parents. (Sun-Times)

• "Waymo Starts Testing Self-Driving Cars In Chicago — But With Drivers, For Now" (Block Club)

• Woman, 33, charged after carjacking delivery driver Daniel Figueroa, 28, and fatally striking him as she fled in 5500-block of West Flournoy in Austin (ABC)

• "Historical Portage Park Arch Damaged After Driver Crashes Into It" (Block Club)

• CPD: Male suspect got in fight with man, 55, Wed. around 1:10 AM on Blue train near Cicero, stabbed him in the hip, leading to hospitalization (ABC)

• High Speed Rail Alliance: "Transportation backers urge hourly train service throughout Midwest" (Bluesky, Twitter)

• HB2454 would designate cyclists as "intended" not "permitted" road users. Ex-alder John Arena is lobbying against it for the City of Chicago – here's why.

• Are the new driverless taxis going to cause Waymore bike lane obstruction?

• Since Ald. Jim Gardiner faces a challenger next year, the 45th Ward could wind up with an alder who thinks it's OK to ride the CTA after sunset (Block Club)

