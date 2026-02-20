Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 20

Sponsored by:

• "Pace Unveils March 2026 Service Upgrades to Boost Regional Mobility"

• "In The Year of the Fire Horse Let CTA Be Your Chariot Around Chicagoland"

• Starline:Chicago: NITA should move into the old post office, where CMAP is already located: "The synergies from sharing a roof seem high."

• "‘Phoenix’ Apartment Complex With Nearly 200 Units Could Be Coming To Northalsted" (Block Club)

• "Fulton Market high-rise plan moves ahead despite zoning objection" (Crain's)

• "Architecture And Design Film Festival Returns To Chicago This Weekend," including NYC bikeway doc "Changing Lanes" (Block Club)

• "Registration is now open for the 4th annual Paratransit / Popular Transport Day at #TransformingTransportation 2026!" (Shared Use Mobility Center)

– John Greenfield, editor