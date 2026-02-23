Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 23

8:47 AM CST on February 23, 2026

• Crain's publishes 5 different op-eds by movers and shakers involved with Illinois's transit makeover

• "Chicago Traffic Deaths Reach A 9-Year Low, But Funding Cuts Could Threaten Progress" (Block Club)

• 2 men charged with robbing 16-year-old boy Thursday around 11:27 PM at Garfield Station (CBS)

• "2 Lots On Bucktown Block Could Become 60 Apartments If Separate Developments Are Approved" (Block Club)

• "Chicago Park District pitches $630 million plan for a post-Bears Soldier Field" (Fox)

• "National Public Housing Museum Voted One Of America’s Best New Museums" (Block Club)

• "Survivor alums greeted fans at the Kimball stop for the start of the 'Survivor 50' challenge on Saturday morning." (CBS)

