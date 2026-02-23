Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 23

Sponsored by:

• Crain's publishes 5 different op-eds by movers and shakers involved with Illinois's transit makeover

• "Chicago Traffic Deaths Reach A 9-Year Low, But Funding Cuts Could Threaten Progress" (Block Club)

• 2 men charged with robbing 16-year-old boy Thursday around 11:27 PM at Garfield Station (CBS)

• "2 Lots On Bucktown Block Could Become 60 Apartments If Separate Developments Are Approved" (Block Club)

• "Chicago Park District pitches $630 million plan for a post-Bears Soldier Field" (Fox)

• "National Public Housing Museum Voted One Of America’s Best New Museums" (Block Club)

• "Survivor alums greeted fans at the Kimball stop for the start of the 'Survivor 50' challenge on Saturday morning." (CBS)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,167 with $27,833 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor