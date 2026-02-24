“Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA” part four: Our latest work, “Interview with the Smoker”

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

Here's the fourth installment of our series "Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA." This is our campaign for "carrot" rather than "stick" strategies (not simply more policing) to reduce smoking and vaping in 'L' cars. Take a look at part one for an intro to my thoughts on this subject and the approach I'm taking. But to recap, it can be dangerous for people with disabilities, senior citizens, and young kids to inhale smoke in enclosed spaces, and it's unhealthy and aggravating for the rest of us. And ultimately, smoking on trains can make trips feel unsafe and unpleasant, causing people to avoid transit.

Yesterday I wrote about my three-day project to tape up Chicago hot dog-themed signs asking people not to smoke inside railcars. It took me to just about every Red Line station, from 95th Street to Howard Avenue. As I discussed, I don't expect my silly cartoons are going to magically stop folks from puffing around other passengers, but they do seem to be a bit of a conversation starter. Maybe they'll help inspire the CTA to update the fun courtesy campaign they did a decade ago.

Today, let's look at a less whimsical side of that journey: My recent exposure to smoking on the train. While I've definitely crossed paths with the nicotine and cannabis set on the 'L' during daylight hours before, virtually all of the indoor puffing I encountered last weekend was at night, on Friday.

I boarded the Red Line around 9:15 p.m. that evening at Belmont Station, and rolled south to the 95th/Dan Ryan stop to begin my journey, slowly working my way back north hanging posters. From the get-go, and basically for the rest of the long southbound trip, there were guys walking through my car selling things to smoke. They called out "Cigarettes!" "Squares!" (single cigs), "Packs!" and "Loud!" (potent marijuana).

This was posted literally while I was typing up this article!

Occasionally young men hung out in my carriage for a while smoking cigarettes. The atmosphere was a little chaotic, but it didn't seem like a dangerous situation. During my voyage, I told a few smokers, who seemed to be simpy hanging out on the train, not sheltering there, that I was a reporter researching smoking on the CTA, and asked if I could ask them a few questions. All of those guys quickly declined, but no one was antagonistic about it.

The one smoker in the car who was willing to talk for a bit was a man I encountered early in my southbound trip, as we approached North/Clybourn station. He did seem to be spending the night on the 'L', and was hanging out in the partially enclosed area at the end of the car, across from the (vacant) rail operator's cab.

(Side note: In my experience, if someone walks between cars into yours, enters that open booth, and sits on the large metal box inside with their feet on the windowsill, it's likely they're going to smoke.)

Riding on the Red Line yesterday afternoon. Phopto: John Greenfield

This guy was maybe in his 30s or 40s, on the short side (I'm about 5'8", and he was somewhat shorter), and on that cold night, he was wearing a knit cap with an American flag patch on the front. He seemed a little discombobulated, but he was polite, and not unfriendly. Here's a transcript of our conversation.

John Greenfield: All right. So you know that it's against the rules to smoke on the 'L', right?

'L' smoker: A lot of people smoke cigarettes here.

JG: Yeah, a lot of people do smoke cigarettes on the train. That's illegal, of course. But you know that it's against rules to smoke on the 'L'? I'm not going to bust you – I'm just curious.

LS: A lot of people do. I put it out [if there are people in the car]. I smoke in between [the cars].

JG: So why do you smoke on the train?

LS: I don't know. Is it wrong?

JG: Well, it's against the rules. It's bad for people's health, like old people, people with lung problems, and kids. And other people find it annoying. So why do you do it if you know that it's a problem for people?

A cigarette box spotted Friday night. Most packs I've seen on the train have been Newports. Tragically, this brand of menthol smokes that has historically targeted African Americans, contributing to high lung cancer rates. Photo: John Greenfield

LS: I've got nowhere else to go. It's cold out.

JG: Are you sheltering on the train?

LS: Sometimes.

JG: So if we want to reduce smoking on the train, do you think there's anything we can do, other than giving people a place to live?

LS: You can speak out [to ask someone to stop smoking]."

JG: Do you think that's safe to do?

LS: Some people are willing to listen to someone. I try not to make people uncomfortable.

The man went on to tell me that he used do activism work for Chicago Public Schools. While he seemed like a nice enough person, obviously this wasn't the most illuminating interview. But maybe in the future, I'll try my luck again with the next smoker who's willing to talk.

However, this exchange did underscore the fact that many people who smoke on the CTA are doing so because they've "got nowhere else to go" and "it's cold out." Presumably they're inhaling nicotine or cannabis to kill time and/or because they hope it will make them feel better.

Of course, providing more housing, mental health, and addiction recovery services would help solve many problems. In the meantime, it can't hurt to spread the word that smoking should not be done inside railcars.

Read part one of "Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA," including my introduction, and feedback from other cities and a CTA spokesperson, here.

Check out part two of the series, which includes POVs from a sociology student, a lung health advocate, and a transportation professor, here.

Take a look at part three, which covers my weekend-long Odyssey to post Chicago hot dogs at almost every Red Line station, here.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,192 with $27,808 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor