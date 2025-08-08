Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 8

Sponsored by:

• Sun-Times looks at the case of Ava Hudson, a transgender bus driver, 27, who ended her life a year ago at a Blue Line station in her CTA uniform.

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian, 31, Sunday around 4 AM in 300 block of W. 76th Street in Gresham (ABC)

• CPD: Hit-and-run driver SUV driver with plate EZ88526 seriously injured pedestrian on 7/30 around 11:35 PM at 755 W. Marquette in Englewood (FOX)

• More info about CDOT's plan for a Neighborhood Greenway on Grace, which 47th Ward COS said was partially inspired by a 2020 Streetsblog post

• "Ride on CTA to the Biggest Back-to-School Celebration of the Summer at the Bud Billiken Parade"

• Let's Ride, Illinois returns 9/5-21, with over 30 events around the Prairie State promoted by statewide advocacy group Ride Illinois. Read last year's writeup.

• Good news for fans of Groundhog Day and Orson Welles: "Warming shelter planned for Woodstock Metra station" (Shaw Local)

• Block Club: "There Is Not A Man Trapped Inside The Bean, So Please Stop Calling The Downtown Alderman"

