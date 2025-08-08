Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 8

9:20 AM CDT on August 8, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Sun-Times looks at the case of Ava Hudson, a transgender bus driver, 27, who ended her life a year ago at a Blue Line station in her CTA uniform.

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian, 31, Sunday around 4 AM in 300 block of W. 76th Street in Gresham (ABC)

• CPD: Hit-and-run driver SUV driver with plate EZ88526 seriously injured pedestrian on 7/30 around 11:35 PM at 755 W. Marquette in Englewood (FOX)

• More info about CDOT's plan for a Neighborhood Greenway on Grace, which 47th Ward COS said was partially inspired by a 2020 Streetsblog post

• "Ride on CTA to the Biggest Back-to-School Celebration of the Summer at the Bud Billiken Parade"

Let's Ride, Illinois returns 9/5-21, with over 30 events around the Prairie State promoted by statewide advocacy group Ride Illinois. Read last year's writeup.

• Good news for fans of Groundhog Day and Orson Welles: "Warming shelter planned for Woodstock Metra station" (Shaw Local)

• Block Club: "There Is Not A Man Trapped Inside The Bean, So Please Stop Calling The Downtown Alderman"

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

