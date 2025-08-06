Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
This story is presented by
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 6

9:05 AM CDT on August 6, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Local transit fares haven't gone up since 2018, so with inflation a $2.50 'L' ride would cost $3.20. RTA: Hikes are coming in October agency budgets (Crain's)

• "I ain't 'fraid of no ghost": "'Ghost buses' may no longer haunt riders, now that the CTA is publicly sharing data on canceled runs" (Tribune)

• New law "will compel IDOT to ID infra improvements to prevent pedestrian and cyclist fatalities when someone dies on their roads" (Michael McLean)

• ...More on the legislation, sponsored by State Senator Sara Feigenholtz (IL Senate Democrats)

• Grassroots Empowerment Mission ED: "Bike lanes [like Long Ave.] are not just about transportation. They’re about equity, safety and connection" (Tribune)

• Were people taking commuter rail to see Olivia Rodrigo in "Sour" moods? "Seats were at a premium on train to Lolla as Metra ridership rises" (Tribune)

• Register for Transit is the Answer Coalition Zoom meeting on analysis of new transit legislation Wed. 8/13, 1 PM (RTA)

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, and haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thank you!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Goodness gracious: CDOT presents plan for Grace Street Neighborhood Greenway between the lake and the river

August 6, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 5

August 5, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 4

August 4, 2025
Transit Policy

No harm in asking: Illinois Senate President Harmon answers questions about the likelihood of a summer vote on a transit funding bill

"We're eager to hear constructive criticism [of HB 3438] and counter-proposals, and to-date we haven't heard many," Senate President Harmon said.

August 1, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 1

August 1, 2025
See all posts