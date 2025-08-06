Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 6

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Local transit fares haven't gone up since 2018, so with inflation a $2.50 'L' ride would cost $3.20. RTA: Hikes are coming in October agency budgets (Crain's)

• "I ain't 'fraid of no ghost": "'Ghost buses' may no longer haunt riders, now that the CTA is publicly sharing data on canceled runs" (Tribune)

• New law "will compel IDOT to ID infra improvements to prevent pedestrian and cyclist fatalities when someone dies on their roads" (Michael McLean)

• ...More on the legislation, sponsored by State Senator Sara Feigenholtz (IL Senate Democrats)

• Grassroots Empowerment Mission ED: "Bike lanes [like Long Ave.] are not just about transportation. They’re about equity, safety and connection" (Tribune)

• Were people taking commuter rail to see Olivia Rodrigo in "Sour" moods? "Seats were at a premium on train to Lolla as Metra ridership rises" (Tribune)

• Register for Transit is the Answer Coalition Zoom meeting on analysis of new transit legislation Wed. 8/13, 1 PM (RTA)

