Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 4

9:00 AM CDT on August 4, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Springfield politics blog Capitolfax mentioned our interview with Senate President Don Harmon on what's going on with transit funding negotiations

• Foot traffic in Magnificent Mile Association’s district, which includes surrounding neighborhoods, has recovered to 91% of 2019 levels (Crain's)

• Suspect demanded possessions from, then shot and critically injured man, 18, while riding Red Line at 95th, no one in custody (ABC)

Metra: "Four weekday trains to be cancelled on UP Northwest Line for tie work starting today"

• Neighbors on Kenmore between Sheridan, Wilson Red stops, w/ support from Ald. Clay, say track upgrades made SB train much faster, louder (Block Club)

• Lincoln between Leland and Eastwood, closed to drivers since June as part of station/plaza/PBL project, could reopen to motorist on 8/11 (Block Club)

• "Today in Chicago History: Futuristic, Helmut Jahn-designed United Airlines terminal opens at O’Hare" (Tribune)

• Travelogue with good photos by Pat Dwyer: Cycling from the North Side to Indiana Dunes, mostly on bike trails (Bluesky)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

