Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 4

• Springfield politics blog Capitolfax mentioned our interview with Senate President Don Harmon on what's going on with transit funding negotiations

• Foot traffic in Magnificent Mile Association’s district, which includes surrounding neighborhoods, has recovered to 91% of 2019 levels (Crain's)

• Suspect demanded possessions from, then shot and critically injured man, 18, while riding Red Line at 95th, no one in custody (ABC)

• Metra: "Four weekday trains to be cancelled on UP Northwest Line for tie work starting today"

• Neighbors on Kenmore between Sheridan, Wilson Red stops, w/ support from Ald. Clay, say track upgrades made SB train much faster, louder (Block Club)

• Lincoln between Leland and Eastwood, closed to drivers since June as part of station/plaza/PBL project, could reopen to motorist on 8/11 (Block Club)

• "Today in Chicago History: Futuristic, Helmut Jahn-designed United Airlines terminal opens at O’Hare" (Tribune)

• Travelogue with good photos by Pat Dwyer: Cycling from the North Side to Indiana Dunes, mostly on bike trails (Bluesky)

