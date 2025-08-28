Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 28

8:16 AM CDT on August 28, 2025

• Active Trans: "More than 70 organizations urge lawmakers to pass transit funding & reform in veto session"

• Millionaire Willie Wilson welcomes bringing National Guard to Chicago. Couldn't he just go back to clogging roads with free gas giveaways? (Tribune)

• Community Renewal Society and Live Free Illinois: "The City should continue its quest to stop police from targeting Black and Brown drivers" (Sun-Times)

• "5 Cops, 2 Suspects Hospitalized After Railcar Burglary Ends In Multiple Car Crashes, Police Say" (Block Club)

• "Metra train derailment near Union Station disrupts 3 lines" (CBS)

• "5-Story Apartment Complex Could Replace Developer’s Offices At Dangerous Irving Park Intersection" a mile west of Belmont Blue stop (Block Club)

• "Chicago Grant Park vendors say special events harm business: 'Time to call it quits'" (CBS)

Wauconda forever! The suburb's Street Dance, Safe Ride event on 8/30, from 5 PM to midnight, offers 1,500 one-way Lyft discounts at $15 each (Herald)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

