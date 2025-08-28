Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 28

Sponsored by:

• Active Trans: "More than 70 organizations urge lawmakers to pass transit funding & reform in veto session"

• Millionaire Willie Wilson welcomes bringing National Guard to Chicago. Couldn't he just go back to clogging roads with free gas giveaways? (Tribune)

• Community Renewal Society and Live Free Illinois: "The City should continue its quest to stop police from targeting Black and Brown drivers" (Sun-Times)

• "5 Cops, 2 Suspects Hospitalized After Railcar Burglary Ends In Multiple Car Crashes, Police Say" (Block Club)

• "Metra train derailment near Union Station disrupts 3 lines" (CBS)

• "5-Story Apartment Complex Could Replace Developer’s Offices At Dangerous Irving Park Intersection" a mile west of Belmont Blue stop (Block Club)

• "Chicago Grant Park vendors say special events harm business: 'Time to call it quits'" (CBS)

• Wauconda forever! The suburb's Street Dance, Safe Ride event on 8/30, from 5 PM to midnight, offers 1,500 one-way Lyft discounts at $15 each (Herald)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!