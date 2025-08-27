Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 27

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• "Federal rules do not prevent the CTA from making smart cuts: Explaining Title VI of the Civil Rights Act" (A City That Works)

• "Extra stops on tracks for BNSF riders, and more stops on the UP West: Here's what it means for you" (Daily Herald)

• High Speed Rail Alliance: "Metra’s South Chicago Branch and the Illinois Quantum Campus"

• Metra launches 19th annual Safety Contest with the theme "Rail Safety is not a Game."

• Letters: "Capping ride-hail and taxi subsidies hurts people with disabilities"; "We shouldn't allow homeless encampments at beaches" (Sun-Times)

• What a drag! "Is CTA to blame for flooding at Chicago’s Baton Show Lounge?" (WGN)

• "I Traveled to the Chicago Triathlon with Only a Backpack. Here’s How I Did It." Spoiler: He used a Divvy cycle for the bike ride. (Triathlete)

• "Bike the Drive 2025: Ride Lake Shore Drive car-free for a cause" this Sunday 8/31 (FOX)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!