Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 24

9:50 AM CDT on October 24, 2025

• "Transit Leaders Plead For Lawmakers To Fill $200 Million Shortfall As CTA, Metra Cuts Loom" (Block Club)

• "Facing 'six-alarm fire' of service cuts, transit leaders anxious with 1 week left to pass state funding bill" (Sun-Times)

• "Tick tock on the fiscal cliff clock... The frustration is building at the Regional Transportation Authority." (Evanston Now)

• Amtrak train fatally struck person who was reportedly attempting to bike across tracks Thursday around 8 AM in south-suburban University Park (NBC)

• Man says he was leaving his car on Cottage Grove at 82nd when e-bike rider struck him on sidewalk, wasn't cited by police, resulting in ambulance bill (ABC)

• Ride Illinois: "Our Legislative Scorecard offers a summary of the 2025 spring legislative session and recaps key bike legislation from 2021 to 2024." 

• "CTA Service to Upcoming United Center Events; Weekend Work Affecting Rail Service"

At RTA meeting, ex-mayor of “Groundhog Day” movie setting Woodstock, IL says voting structure casts shadow on transit reform bill

October 23, 2025
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 23

October 23, 2025
After a semi driver fatally struck Chance Hunnicutt, 13, on his bike in Manhattan, IL, mayor calls for “safe streets, protected crossings”

The police chief provided information about the movements of the truck driver and bike rider before the crash, and said the department is trying to meet with IDOT.

October 22, 2025
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 22

October 22, 2025
Elevated Chicago’s Juan Sebastian Arias discusses how his ETOD coalition is advocating for averting the transit fiscal cliff

October 21, 2025
Speeding hit-and-run sedan driver killed female pedestrian Sunday in 16th Ward, where Ald. Coleman has opposed lowering the speed limit

October 21, 2025
