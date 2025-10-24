Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 24

Sponsored by:

• "Transit Leaders Plead For Lawmakers To Fill $200 Million Shortfall As CTA, Metra Cuts Loom" (Block Club)

• "Facing 'six-alarm fire' of service cuts, transit leaders anxious with 1 week left to pass state funding bill" (Sun-Times)

• "Tick tock on the fiscal cliff clock... The frustration is building at the Regional Transportation Authority." (Evanston Now)

• Amtrak train fatally struck person who was reportedly attempting to bike across tracks Thursday around 8 AM in south-suburban University Park (NBC)

• Man says he was leaving his car on Cottage Grove at 82nd when e-bike rider struck him on sidewalk, wasn't cited by police, resulting in ambulance bill (ABC)

• Ride Illinois: "Our Legislative Scorecard offers a summary of the 2025 spring legislative session and recaps key bike legislation from 2021 to 2024."

• "CTA Service to Upcoming United Center Events; Weekend Work Affecting Rail Service"

