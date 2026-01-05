Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 5

Sponsored by:

• "CTA State And Lake Station Closes For Reconstruction After 130 Years Of Service" (Chicago YIMBY)

• Transit professional Britton Budd gives insights into Red Line Extension and the creation of the Northern Illinois Transit Authority (ChiGov.com)

• Hit-and-run driver killed elderly pedestrian Harriett Reynolds Wednesday around 5 PM at gas station at 146th/Indiana in south suburban Riverdale (ABC)

• Police investigating after body found near Metra MD-N tracks near Winchester/Ellis in Libertyville; person was reportedly not struck by train (ABC)

• Last month teens beat man, 62, into a coma on bus near Cicero Blue stop. On Friday a man was stabbed and critically injured at same location. (WGN, ABC)

• Court: Woman convicted of murdering landlord is still owed $2.8 million from CTA for 2018 case in which bus driver struck her, causing neuro injuries (CBS)

• Attorney and CTA rider Benjamin Morrell: "'Northwest Passage' connecting Ogilvie and Clinton CTA station deserves another go" (Sun-Times)

• Video of Q & A w/ Myron Levin, filmmaker behind Power Trip, about how media encourages deadly driving, at November showing co-hosted by SBC

• Call for proposals by 2/28 for the 2025 Transport Chicago conference on 6/12 at at voco Chicago Downtown

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $11,890, with $38,110 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor