Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 28

• RTA board captain Kirk Dillard: "The real consequences of not funding transit in Illinois" (Tribune)

• Forest Park mayor endorses transit bills for public safety reasons: "House Bill 3438, Senate Bill 2111... could provide for increased security." (Crain's)

• "Workers represented by ATU Local 308 were out at Blue, Red Line stations to inform people about the possible impact of the [transit budget] cuts." (CBS)

• MED trains were stopped around 4:30 a.m. after driver got vehicle stuck between Stony Island and 93rd stations (Fox 32)

• "Granite construction begins $138M rehabilitation of historic Lake Street Bridge" (Chicago Construction News)

• Ride e-scooters, do crimes? A new UIC C-U report claims says e-scooters may be linked to crime rates But is this a case of "correlation ≠ causation"?

• Tribune editorial: "Chicago gets a new public bathroom. What could possibly go wrong?"

• "New 'Chicago Homes' Book Details History Of Living In Chicago, From Bungalows to Greystones" (Block Club)

