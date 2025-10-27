Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 27

9:39 AM CDT on October 27, 2025

• New Illinois Policy op-ed in Daily Herald: proposed driving fees to fund transit are unfair to suburbanites, even though they'd prevent Metra and Pace cuts

• "The suburban case for transit reform trips don’t end at the city limits, so why do our transit agencies?" Star:Line Chicago in A City That Works

• "Feds Tear Gas Northwest Side Street, Disrupting Halloween Parade For Kids" (Block Club)

• Video shows driver of unmarked border patrol vehicle striking woman's car, agents violently dragging her out. DHS claims she struck them. (Newsweek)

• Woman died after falling onto tracks and touching 3rd rail Sunday around 4:30 PM at Sedgwick Brown Line station (ABC)

• CPD: Several people beat man, 41, on Red train near 79th and he was hospitalized in good condition, no one in custody (CBS)

• "Full building permit issued for CTA Training and Control Center at 349 N. Pulaski in West Garfield Park (Urbanize Chicago)

