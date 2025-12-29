Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 29

9:00 AM CST on December 29, 2025

• Man, 32, in good condition after another man slashed his hand during fight Sunday around 6 PM on Blue Line near Grand, no one in custody (CBS)

• Letters: Dangers and annoyances on CTA are discouraging ridership (Tribune)

• "2025 in review: A look back at Chicago’s affordable housing debate through op-eds" (Tribune)

• "What change to Chicago's downtown would you like to see in the next 20 years? Here's what you told us." (Sun-Times)

• "What’s Next For Steelworkers Park? Neighbors, City Officials Begin Planning Its Future" (Block Club)

• New book "Walking Chicago's Coast" by Michael McColly is a travelogue of a 63-mile journey from the Far North Side to the Indiana Dunes

• Ride Illinois' "I Can Bike There campaign aims to educate the public and encourage them to use their bikes for everyday trips and explore new routes"

• There's another dueling rally of Ald. Ramirez oppoments and pro-Archer Avenue traffic safety project folks tonight, 4-6 PM or so, 3868 S. Archer Ave.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $7,725, with $42,275 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

