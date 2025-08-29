Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 29

11:18 AM CDT on August 29, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• More coverage of the celebration of the Long Avenue Safe Streets project, featuring alders who voted against lowering the city's speed limit (Block Club)

• Police release info about hit-and-run driver of silver SUV severely injuring male pedestrian, 83, on 7/24 around 12:47 PM at 33rd/King in Douglas (ABC)

• "Man injured after freight train hits vehicle in Harvard; Metra UP-NW service restored" (ABC)

• "A fire at a Metra substation stopped all service out of Richton Park and University Park on Thursday afternoon." (ABC)

• "Another Chicago suburb [Lombard] cracks down on electric scooters, bikes" (FOX)

• "Let CTA Do All The Work This Labor Day Weekend and Be Your Ride to All the Cool and Snazzy Tunes at the Chicago Jazz Festival"

• Active Trans' main fundraiser Bike the Drive is this Sunday 8/31, 6:30-10:30 AM.

• The first car-free Meet Me on Milwaukee event is Sunday 8/31, 10 AM to 5 PM from North/Damen to Division/Ashland

• "Averting the Fiscal Cliff: The Road to Regional & High-Speed Rail" talk and luncheon Friday 10/10, 11 AM at The Collective, 120 S. Riverside

