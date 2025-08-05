Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 5

Sponsored by:

• Sen. Curran, whose SW-suburban district has many transit-dependent voters, says $1.50 retail/resto delivery fee to fund transit would be an unfair (Tribune)

• More coverage of the "ghost bike" ceremony for fallen cyclist Yader Castaneda, 18 (Block Club, CBS, NBC, WGN)

• "'From the Mail Room to the Board Room' – Will County Metra Appointee [Brian Shanahan] has Deep Ties to Agency"

• Who you gonna call? Ghost Busters! "Are ghost buses all but gone? Canceled CTA buses will now be noted on tracker apps" (Sun-Times)

• "So Fresh, So Clean"? Here's an update from CTA on its "Refresh and Renew" program (Bluesky, Twitter)

• "Bridging Visions, Accelerating Impact" report by CNT and Elevated Chicago, highlights new best practices for Equitable Transit-Oriented Development

• Last week's Chicago DPD email highlights the fact the City is looking to support more ETOD opportunities

• 57 apartments, 11 affordable, retail, 24 car spots proposed at 2652 W. Chicago Ave., 0.6 miles from Western Avenue Metra station (Block Club)

