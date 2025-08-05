Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 5

8:59 AM CDT on August 5, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Sen. Curran, whose SW-suburban district has many transit-dependent voters, says $1.50 retail/resto delivery fee to fund transit would be an unfair (Tribune)

• More coverage of the "ghost bike" ceremony for fallen cyclist Yader Castaneda, 18 (Block Club, CBS, NBC, WGN)

• "'From the Mail Room to the Board Room' – Will County Metra Appointee [Brian Shanahan] has Deep Ties to Agency"

• Who you gonna call? Ghost Busters! "Are ghost buses all but gone? Canceled CTA buses will now be noted on tracker apps" (Sun-Times)

• "So Fresh, So Clean"? Here's an update from CTA on its "Refresh and Renew" program (Bluesky, Twitter)

• "Bridging Visions, Accelerating Impact" report by CNT and Elevated Chicago, highlights new best practices for Equitable Transit-Oriented Development

Last week's Chicago DPD email highlights the fact the City is looking to support more ETOD opportunities

• 57 apartments, 11 affordable, retail, 24 car spots proposed at 2652 W. Chicago Ave., 0.6 miles from Western Avenue Metra station (Block Club)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

