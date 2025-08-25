Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 25

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois

•"A decade ago, the city committed to eliminating traffic deaths by 2026. It's not even close" (Sun-Times)

•Chicago Avenue In West Humboldt Park Getting Bike Lanes And Raised Crosswalks" (Block Club)

•Pedestrian struck and killed on Dan Ryan expressway (ABC7)

•"Chicago Triathlon brings out thousands, some with a mission and others just out to have fun: ‘You can see the euphoria’" (Tribune)

•Active Transportation Alliance unveils 40th anniversary Bike the Drive poster (x)

