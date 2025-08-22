Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 22

9:22 AM CDT on August 22, 2025

•"CTA gets $74M from Metra, Pace to delay 40 percent service cuts next year" (Sun-Times)

•"A make-or-break veto session looms for Chicago transit" (Crain's)

•"‘La Placita,’ A Community Plaza With Food Carts And Live Music, Is Coming To Belmont Cragin" (Block Club)

The Trib expounds on surpluses in the CTA Red and Purple Line modernization TIF district

•Mail truck parking problem in Lincoln Park has neighbors worried about pedestrian safety (CBS)

•Metra adding service on BNSF and UP North lines (Trains Pro)

•12-year-old with a passion for rail can identify Metra trains by the sound of their horns (Metra)

