Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 23

8:55 AM CDT on October 23, 2025

• "We need to get through the next two years at least with a [transit] funding mechanism,” said GOP Rosemont Rep. Brad Stephens (WTTW)

• "Chicago’s First City-Backed Public Restroom Will Open In 2026 in 1st Ward, Ald. La Spata Says," with facility provided JCDecaux (Block Club)

• "Weekend Track Work Will Require a Line-Cut Affecting All Loop Elevated Rail Lines" (Green, Orange, Brown, Pink) with shuttle buses connecting them (CTA)

• CPD releases image of van whose hit-and-run driver seriously injured pedestrian Tues. around 7:30 AM in 3000 block of E. 100th in S. Deering (ABC)

• Man, 21, charged with armed robbery of woman, 20, on Green Line train near Central Park on May 1, 2025 around 10:40 PM (Fox)

• Ald. Reilly, currently running for Cook County board prez, calls closure of Lake, State, Chicago Ave. and Cortland bridges a "clusterf---." (Block Club)

• "Hazel Crest works to redevelop neighborhood around Metra stop; site of original downtown" (Southtown)

• "The Avenue Apartments Brings 20 Affordable Units To Vacant Austin Building" at 5246 W. Chicago Ave., on high-frequency bus line (Block Club)

• "What’s Up With The Obama Presidential Center?" (Block Club)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

