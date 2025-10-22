Skip to Content
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 22

8:49 AM CDT on October 22, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• After semi driver fatally struck boy, 13, on bike near Manhattan Metra station, mayor posted, "Our children deserve safe streets, protected crossings" (NBC)

• Pritzker: "I think we’re going to have to make it happen soon. I’m asking the Legislature they do it during the veto session." (Crain's)

• Experts like ex-USDOT secretary Ray LaHood: "Trump can slow Red Line extension funding, but can he stop it? Maybe not." (Crain's)

• "CTA sees surge in crime [although, due to increasing ridership, rate of major incidents per million passenger trips is falling] drop in arrests" (My Stateline)

• CPD: Man grabbed pregnant woman's purse, threw her into wall of Jackson Red/Blue tunnel, fled on bicycle on October 4 around 12:40 PM (NBC)

• BNSF service has resumed after being halted near Cicero after trucker hit rail bridge overhead at 21st /Kedzie (ABC)

• Public RTA board meeting Thursday 10/23, 9 AM, board Room, 16th Floor
175 W. Jackson Blvd. Watch online here.

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $42.5K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already this year, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thank you!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

