Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 22

• After semi driver fatally struck boy, 13, on bike near Manhattan Metra station, mayor posted, "Our children deserve safe streets, protected crossings" (NBC)

• Pritzker: "I think we’re going to have to make it happen soon. I’m asking the Legislature they do it during the veto session." (Crain's)

• Experts like ex-USDOT secretary Ray LaHood: "Trump can slow Red Line extension funding, but can he stop it? Maybe not." (Crain's)

• "CTA sees surge in crime [although, due to increasing ridership, rate of major incidents per million passenger trips is falling] drop in arrests" (My Stateline)

• CPD: Man grabbed pregnant woman's purse, threw her into wall of Jackson Red/Blue tunnel, fled on bicycle on October 4 around 12:40 PM (NBC)

• BNSF service has resumed after being halted near Cicero after trucker hit rail bridge overhead at 21st /Kedzie (ABC)

• Public RTA board meeting Thursday 10/23, 9 AM, board Room, 16th Floor

175 W. Jackson Blvd. Watch online here.

