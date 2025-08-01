Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 1

10:05 AM CDT on August 1, 2025

• Ex-"The Straight Dope" guy and Red Line Extension naysayer Ed Zotti criticizes the transit reform governance in the bill that passed IL Senate (Crain's)

• Chevy driver arrested after fatally striking female pedestrian Thursday around 6:53 PM near 63rd/Morgan in Englewood, charges pending (ABC)

• ...Two blocks east at 63rd/Halsted, on July 5, a hit-and-run Audi driver fatally struck Shaheed Muhammed, 56, on his bicycle

• "Elmhurst police searching for missing 9-year-old last seen on popular bike path" (NBC)

• CPD bomb squad recovers 'device' and gun from man, 28, after disturbance on bus around 7:36 PM Thursday at 79th/Jeffery in South Chicago (Sun-Times)

• "Metra BNSF service restored after freight train derailment in Aurora" this morning (Sun-Times)

• "Metra cancels some UP-NW trains for 2 months of rail construction" (Sun-Times)

• "Hop on CTA to Get to the Biggest Music Festival of the Summer: Lollapalooza"

• State of Transit Town Hall with Sen. Villivalam, Sen. Johnson, Sen. Edly-Allen, Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart and more Mon 8/11 in Vernon Hills

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, and haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thank you!

