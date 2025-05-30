Nik Hunder, whose research on the $5.7B cost inspired recent anti-Red Line Extension op-eds, says we shouldn’t and can’t nix the project

This post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

This has been a hectic week for Illinois lawmakers and Chicagoland transit professionals and advocates as we try to avert the prophesied $771 budget cliff. As I type this, we're only about 33 hours away from the end of the end of the spring legislative session, Saturday at midnight. If bills aren't passed to fund and/or reform public transportation in our region, the result will be apocalyptic service cuts and layoffs next year. Therefore, Springfield had better step up soon or, as last week's Soldier Field performers AC/DC would say, we're on the "Highway to Hell"

However, there seems to be a lull in the action downstate right now, so I'll take this opportunity to address a separate-but-related issue: Recent calls from media pundits to cancel the long-awaited Red Line Extension. They were partly sparked by an article in the blog A City That Works titled "The Red Line Extension's hidden costs" by transit advocate, researcher, and environmental policy analyst Nik Hunder. The piece takes a deep dive into the question of how the heck the cost of the rail initiative ballooned from $3.6 to $5.7 billion (the cost estimate recently provided to Streetsblog by a CTA spokesperson) in a matter of months.

Because the anti-RLE mainstream news articles and op-eds cited Hunder's research, I assumed that he was also interested in killing the costly project that the dailies argued is a white (Red?) elephant. However, when I chatted with him at last weekend's Ride for Solidarity, I was surprised to hear him say he doesn't think such an outcome is a good idea, or even possible at this point.

This week we talked more about his perspective on the issue. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

The Red Line Extension route. Image: CTA

John Greenfield: Nick, you've gotten a lot of airtime in recent articles that have implied the Red Line Extension should be canceled, because the project would be a financial train wreck for the City of Chicago and for our transit system. And that's based on your long article that you did for A City That Works, which is partly run by one of our contributors, Richard Day.

Your article was referenced in a Chicago Tribune editorial about about the transit fiscal crisis, and some Crain's articles. One was a long-form piece in Crain's by Ed Zotti. He made the argument that we shouldn't build this, that we should instead do stuff with the existing train lines, the South Shore Line and or the Metra Electric District. He opposed the plan in a Sun-Times op-ed in 2023, so it wasn't a shock that he came out against this, but he basically used your article as evidence that we shouldn't build the red extension. The Tribune editorial had a similar tone. And then Crain's columnist Greg Hinz and their editorial board and used your findings in a similar way.

So I was under the impression that you also feel that we should cancel the Red Line Extension, that we can't afford to do it. However, when I recently spoke to you, you said that while you do feel that this project might be a financial disaster, you don't think they should cancel it, and even if you did think that, you don't think that's possible at this point. Do you want to provide a little more clarification on the stuff I just mentioned?

Nik Hunder: I'll start with how my research is being used. And I think the lesson is, I really didn't know who was going to or what was going to be used from that article. But the lesson I've learned that you really can't control who cites your work. But yes, both Ed Zotti, Crain's and the Tribune have kind of hopped on that chain because these are very business-oriented folks. I think when they were looking at this, they were going, well, yes, we were about to spend $5.75 billion on this project. And based on my reporting, yes, we are not getting a lot of [return on investment] in terms of its value in terms of what we are physically getting.

But as we were talking on Saturday, yes, I don't believe that the Red Line Extension should be canceled. I think that's very ill-advised at this point. This is a project that has been promised for at least half a century. It's been passed over many times since the Seventies, and to once again get this close to all the work and then to cancel it as a serious injustice to these communities.

Doing the rail option was probably not our best option. Streetsblog highlighted that argument from August [Puranauth] one of the Toronto-based transit advocates and stuff. But if you go back and look at the 2009 feasibility study, if you look at specifically what bus rapid transit would have done for the area, it would have provided a very similar benefit and almost at equal amount of speed and stuff, especially if they had made the dedicated lanes.

JG: I remember that years ago [in 2013] Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance did a bus tour that was looking at the idea of BRT on the Far South Side. Some of the community representatives there said they felt like they deserved more than bus rapid transit. They'd been promised rail, and they felt they deserved rail, so they saw Bus Rapid Transit as a step down.

The 2013 bus tour. Photo: Steven Vance

NH: The South Side residents that I've spoken to seem to have a variety of opinions. Some do want rails and stuff. But recently, I've been talking to – I don't know if I'm allowed to say his name, so I'm not going to – but I've been talking so a South Side resident who's been kind of sort of giving me the background from the 1980s on how they used to run bus service down there, which is crazy, because sometimes it was like upwards of like 20 buses per hour.

So it really does seem to depend on who you ask down there, whether rail was worth it or not. I think there are some who are would rather have expanded BRT at this point, because it would provide them with more frequent rail service. And I do want to put the caveat there that CTA does have to run frequent service to the Red Line Extension to meet their grant agreement orthey are at risk of losing their funding, or at least Federal Transit Administration trying to claw some of that back. During peak hours, that's about six-to-eight-minute headways during peak hours. I don't know what the ridership is going to be, but they do have to provide reliable service to the Far South Side, and that was something that could both be accomplished with BRT and rail.

JG: So why do you think this absolutely cannot be stopped, even if we wanted to stop it?

NH: I'm just going to run you through these three main areas. When the CTA got this money, they signed something called a Full Funding Grant Agreement that lays out all the terms that CTA must meet in order for the FTA to release those funds together. If you go and you look at the FFGA section two, A through C, basically, those lay out the terms, and they're kind of chopped in three main things: financial implications; expiration of the period of performance, which is how they're measuring success; and the actual justification there.

And we're going to step one back. There's the FTA Master Agreement, so that spells out all the reasons for terminations and why money is owed to grantees. And really, just in this you won't find a "we don't like it" clause, which is, seems to be the federal government's current argument for just canceling a lot of things. You've seen a lot of people have to go to court for it, but eventually they do win. There's decades of torts law back there.

We're gonna go one step higher. So if you look at the Code of Federal Regulations... there's a line in there that says payments per cost must not be withheld at any time during the period of performance, unless required by federal statute. In this case, there is no federal statute that would require funds to be withheld here. If they were to sue this is what you would sue under, this pretense.

JG: This is the kind of project that the Trump administration would love to cancel. And it's an interesting case, because I think there are a lot of people in Chicago who would like to cancel this too...

NH: I don't think that's true. I don't think a lot of people actually want to cancel this. I think that you have a bunch of white men who are trying to cancel the project, who are just really mad about it.

