Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 7

9:50 AM CDT on August 7, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

ATA: "Coalition calls for a CDOT leader focused on equitable and sustainable mobility." Activists opposed last year's pick of Tom "Master of Potholes" Carney.

• "A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing near the Roosevelt Red Line station in the South Loop Tuesday night" (FOX)

• Springfield politics blog Capitolfax mentioned our interview with House Speaker Chris Welch on what's going on with transit funding negotiations

• Chicago’s Metra battles ‘tracks-on-fire’ myth about flaming switch heaters (Trains.com)

• "If there's something weird / And it don't look good / Who you gonna call?" "'Ghost buses' busted in CTA tracking apps" (WBEZ)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

