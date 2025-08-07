Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 7

• ATA: "Coalition calls for a CDOT leader focused on equitable and sustainable mobility." Activists opposed last year's pick of Tom "Master of Potholes" Carney.

• "A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing near the Roosevelt Red Line station in the South Loop Tuesday night" (FOX)

• Springfield politics blog Capitolfax mentioned our interview with House Speaker Chris Welch on what's going on with transit funding negotiations

• Chicago’s Metra battles ‘tracks-on-fire’ myth about flaming switch heaters (Trains.com)

• "If there's something weird / And it don't look good / Who you gonna call?" "'Ghost buses' busted in CTA tracking apps" (WBEZ)

Sponsored by:

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, and haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thank you!