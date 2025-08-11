Today’s Headlines for Monday August 11

Sponsored by:

• Commuter Rail Coalition: "Troubled financial situation of Chicago transit agencies isn’t a new development, or result of mismanagement." (Sun-Times)

• "As CHA’s Plan For Transformation Turns 25, Advocates Worry It Could Take 40 More Years To Complete" (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run driver of gray vehicle ran red and killed Jermaine Martin, 22, in crosswalk Saturday around 3:20 AM at 54th/Kedzie in Gage Park (ABC)

• Hit -and-run driver of 2018 Buick SUV, plate CQ19696, fatally struck man, 46, Wednesday around 7:30 PM near Estes/Glenwood in Rogers Park (ABC)

• SUV driver fatally struck pedestrian Monday around 4:32 AM on the Dan Ryan near 75th Street in Englewood in Greater Grand Crossing (ABC)

• "Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Pro-Palestine Mural Vandalized In Pilsen, Police Say" (Block Club)

• "Editorial: Can Chicago State University build a vibrant community a la University of Chicago in Hyde Park?" (Tribune)

• Buckner says Bears asking ILGA to fund move to Arlington is "like being sent to collections on your old car while trying to take out a loan for a luxury SUV."

