Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday August 11

9:51 AM CDT on August 11, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Commuter Rail Coalition: "Troubled financial situation of Chicago transit agencies isn’t a new development, or result of mismanagement." (Sun-Times)

• "As CHA’s Plan For Transformation Turns 25, Advocates Worry It Could Take 40 More Years To Complete" (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run driver of gray vehicle ran red and killed Jermaine Martin, 22, in crosswalk Saturday around 3:20 AM at 54th/Kedzie in Gage Park (ABC)

• Hit -and-run driver of 2018 Buick SUV, plate CQ19696, fatally struck man, 46, Wednesday around 7:30 PM near Estes/Glenwood in Rogers Park (ABC)

• SUV driver fatally struck pedestrian Monday around 4:32 AM on the Dan Ryan near 75th Street in Englewood in Greater Grand Crossing (ABC)

• "Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Pro-Palestine Mural Vandalized In Pilsen, Police Say" (Block Club)

• "Editorial: Can Chicago State University build a vibrant community a la University of Chicago in Hyde Park?" (Tribune)

Buckner says Bears asking ILGA to fund move to Arlington is "like being sent to collections on your old car while trying to take out a loan for a luxury SUV."

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, and haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing in 2026. Thank you!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Beach hopping: How to bicycle to, and wade at, all 26 coastal Chicago beaches in a single day.

August 11, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 8

August 8, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Enter the Capitol (2 chambers): Has perfection been the enemy of the good in passing transit bill? Buckner says no, citing Wu-Tang Clan.

August 7, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 7

August 7, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Should we bet on Welch? House Speaker Chris Welch: My team will present a transit funding plan by fall veto session and “get it done right”

August 6, 2025
See all posts