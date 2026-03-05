Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 5

8:56 AM CST on March 5, 2026

Copenhagenize.com

• Ashland BRT foe Roger Romanelli got cold feet and moved his protest against the GRand Avenue Safe Streets project to yesterday, so no bike ride there today.

• Coverage of Romanelli's rally (ABC, NBC, Fox)

Chicago, Bike Grid Now! leads a ride to the Portage Park bikeway meeting, leaving from Logan "Magic Eagle" Pillar, Logan/Kedzie/Milwaukee at 5:30 sharp

• "Editorial: Here is what’s really going on at Chicago’s O’Hare as American and United battle it out" (Tribune)

• "Fire Destroys 15 Tents At North Park Encampment As City Moves Toward March 17 Closure" (Block Club)

• "Preservation Chicago’s 2026 list of eight endangered structures includes city bridges, union halls and Pope Leo XIV’s childhood parish." (Block Club)

• Chicagoans celebrated city’s 189th birthday with bash at 37th/Honore In McKinley Park, Chicago's geographic center (Block Club)

