Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 3

• "Chicago on shortlist for 2028 Democratic National Convention" (Crain's)

• Community leaders raised concerns about public transit access to the site of the new Chicago Fire stadium on The 78 location (NBC)

• Pedestrian struck and killed by Metra MD-N train Monday around 4 PM near Touhy/Lehigh in Edgebrook (CBS)

• CPD first said after altercation, man shot, injured on Red Line train at 35th, but after CTA denied that, statement revised to 100 block of W. 35th (Sun-Times)

• "Jackson Park Path Linking Obama Center And MSI Getting $1.2 Million Overhaul" (Block Club)

• "Normal welcomes new transit provider to Uptown Station" (WGLT)

• "What’s Next For Austin’s Mars Candy Factory? Neighbors Weigh Development Proposals" (Block Club)

