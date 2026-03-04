Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 4

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• An SUV driver, 70, fatally struck a female pedestrian Tuesday around 6:15 PM in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood (CBS)

• "Controversial North Center Mural Of Slain Ukrainian Refugee Vandalized." Some called it a ploy to promote tough-on-crime transit policing (Block Club)

• "Chicago’s 1st Automated Public Restroom Coming To Wicker Park" (Block Club)

• "In honor of International Women's Day, a local woman is encouraging others to hop on a bike!" (CBS)

• The Reader calls CyclingxSolidarity "Best third-party food delivery platform inspired by the theories of a late 19th-century Russian anarchist"

• "How The CHIditarod Shopping Cart Race Is Fighting Hunger In The 'Silliest Way Possible'" (Block Club)

• Blue City Cycles, Cycle Bicycle Shop, and Small Shop host The Intimate Pilsen Bike Swap on Sat. 3/7, 12-4 PM at The Skylark, 2149 S. Halsted

• "Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Metra"

