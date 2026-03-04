Skip to Content
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 4

4:25 PM CST on March 4, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• An SUV driver, 70, fatally struck a female pedestrian Tuesday around 6:15 PM in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood (CBS)

• "Controversial North Center Mural Of Slain Ukrainian Refugee Vandalized." Some called it a ploy to promote tough-on-crime transit policing (Block Club)

• "Chicago’s 1st Automated Public Restroom Coming To Wicker Park" (Block Club)

• "In honor of International Women's Day, a local woman is encouraging others to hop on a bike!" (CBS)

• The Reader calls CyclingxSolidarity "Best third-party food delivery platform inspired by the theories of a late 19th-century Russian anarchist"

• "How The CHIditarod Shopping Cart Race Is Fighting Hunger In The 'Silliest Way Possible'" (Block Club)

• Blue City Cycles, Cycle Bicycle Shop, and Small Shop host The Intimate Pilsen Bike Swap on Sat. 3/7, 12-4 PM at The Skylark, 2149 S. Halsted

• "Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Metra"

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,862 with $27,138 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

