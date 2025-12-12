Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 12

12:26 PM CST on December 12, 2025

• Active Trans: "Tell Chicago lawmakers: Don’t cut funding for safe streets"

• Male SUV driver, 27, fatally struck man, 34, Friday around 5:50 AM in the 6800 block of North Sheridan in Rogers Park, no citations issued yet (ABC)

• "Coalition [led by 'concern troll' Roger Romanelli] opposes 2nd phase of bike lane construction along Grand Avenue, from West Town to downtown" (CBS)

• Person sexually assaulted woman, 35, in wheelchair Thursday around 2:55 AM on CTA property at Jackson Station, possibly near elevator (CBS)

• "What do you think of the CTA's State/Lake L station rebuild? Here's what you told us." (Sun-Times)

• "Fulton Market Apartment High-Rise And New Public Plaza Approved By City Council" (Block Club)

• "Photos: All aboard the CTA Holiday Train!" (Tribune)

• "Operation North Pole train returns to Metra" (Trains.com)

• "Ride The CTA For Free On New Year’s Eve" (Block Club)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $6,370, with $43,630 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

