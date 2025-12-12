Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 12

Sponsored by:

• Active Trans: "Tell Chicago lawmakers: Don’t cut funding for safe streets"

• Male SUV driver, 27, fatally struck man, 34, Friday around 5:50 AM in the 6800 block of North Sheridan in Rogers Park, no citations issued yet (ABC)

• "Coalition [led by 'concern troll' Roger Romanelli] opposes 2nd phase of bike lane construction along Grand Avenue, from West Town to downtown" (CBS)

• Person sexually assaulted woman, 35, in wheelchair Thursday around 2:55 AM on CTA property at Jackson Station, possibly near elevator (CBS)

• "What do you think of the CTA's State/Lake L station rebuild? Here's what you told us." (Sun-Times)

• "Fulton Market Apartment High-Rise And New Public Plaza Approved By City Council" (Block Club)

• "Photos: All aboard the CTA Holiday Train!" (Tribune)

• "Operation North Pole train returns to Metra" (Trains.com)

• "Ride The CTA For Free On New Year’s Eve" (Block Club)

