Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 4

9:09 AM CDT on June 4, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 4
Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• “ICE Crash And Arrest In Albany Park Leaves Neighbors Furious: ‘We Should Not Have To Live Like This'” (Block Club)

• “Illinois OKs immigration detention limits and e-bike rules while prescriptions board and police bill stall” (Tribune)

• Driver struck a man on foot and 3 other vehicles, trapping him under a Mercedes, victim survived without series injury, Wednesday around 11 AM at Morton Grove Aldi (ABC)

• Male stabbed man, 36, during fight on Blue Line train Wednesday around 7:25 PM near LaSalle Station, victim in fair condition, CTA switched to single-track operation (ABC)

• CPD releases images of 2 men who allegedly struck and robbed a person 5/29 around 10:55 PM on platform of 47th Red Line stop (Fox)

• Police share images of 2 suspects in beating on CTA bus 5/21around 5 PM on the 1700 block of W. Roosevelt Rd. on the Near West Side (Fox)

• “$7 Billion 1901 Project — West Side’s Largest Ever — Breaks Ground On Music Hall, Hotel, Retail Space” (Block Club)

• “South Side Stories On Full Display At Obama Presidential Center: ‘They See Themselves'” (Block Club)

• “Ginormous steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 chugs into western suburbs: Where, when to see it” (NBC)

• “Swimmers On Parade? New Mag Mile Sculptures Aim To Recapture ’90s Cow Magic” (Block Club)

• Sunday 5/7, 11 AM to 1 PM at Wheel and Sprocket, 1027 Davis St. Evanston: “All Bodies on Bikes,” 2 films “that challenge the idea of who belongs on a bike”

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,836 with $16,164 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 3

June 3, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

NITA reason to celebrate? Transit officials and advocates discuss the importance of the Northern Illinois Transit Authority Act becoming law yesterday

June 2, 2026
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 2

June 2, 2026
Complete Streets

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez: Anti-Archer protest promoter Juan Rangel is “pitting the needs of small businesses against the safety of people on foot and bikes.”

June 1, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 1

June 1, 2026
See all posts