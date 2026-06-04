Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 4

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• “ICE Crash And Arrest In Albany Park Leaves Neighbors Furious: ‘We Should Not Have To Live Like This'” (Block Club)

• “Illinois OKs immigration detention limits and e-bike rules while prescriptions board and police bill stall” (Tribune)

• Driver struck a man on foot and 3 other vehicles, trapping him under a Mercedes, victim survived without series injury, Wednesday around 11 AM at Morton Grove Aldi (ABC)

• Male stabbed man, 36, during fight on Blue Line train Wednesday around 7:25 PM near LaSalle Station, victim in fair condition, CTA switched to single-track operation (ABC)

• CPD releases images of 2 men who allegedly struck and robbed a person 5/29 around 10:55 PM on platform of 47th Red Line stop (Fox)

• Police share images of 2 suspects in beating on CTA bus 5/21around 5 PM on the 1700 block of W. Roosevelt Rd. on the Near West Side (Fox)

• “$7 Billion 1901 Project — West Side’s Largest Ever — Breaks Ground On Music Hall, Hotel, Retail Space” (Block Club)

• “South Side Stories On Full Display At Obama Presidential Center: ‘They See Themselves'” (Block Club)

• “Ginormous steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 chugs into western suburbs: Where, when to see it” (NBC)

• “Swimmers On Parade? New Mag Mile Sculptures Aim To Recapture ’90s Cow Magic” (Block Club)

• Sunday 5/7, 11 AM to 1 PM at Wheel and Sprocket, 1027 Davis St. Evanston: “All Bodies on Bikes,” 2 films “that challenge the idea of who belongs on a bike”

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,836 with $16,164 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!