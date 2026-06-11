Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 11

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• Neighbors discuss the tragic Metra crash that killed a female bike rider Tuesday around 8 PM near Lake and Hillside in Grayslake (ABC)

• Man in critical condition after being found stabbed in the neck Wednesday around 10:30 PM at CTA bus terminal in 4900 block of N. Milwaukee in Jefferson Park (Fox)

• Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) says he witnessed a non-serious bike / car crash in Back of the Yards (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “CTA Green and Pink Line trains delayed due to signal problems, Orange Line delayed due to weather” (CBS)

• “‘Obstruction on tracks’ causes service delays on CTA Yellow Line after severe storms” (Tribune)

• “Nearly all Metra trains delayed by severe storm” (Crain’s)

• More coverage of yesterday’s CTA board meeting that discussed public safety and ridership (WTTW, ABC)

• More LTTEs with ideas to improve the CTA (Tribune)

• “Logan Square Homeless Encampment [near Centennil Monument] Being Cleared Ahead Of Plaza Construction” (Block Club)

• Clergy wrote LTTE to Inside Publications re: op-ed that compared Emanuel Congregation proposal for TOD synagogue rebuild to “money changers in temple” (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Safer than “subway surfing”: “Dressed as bananas and dinosaurs, these costume-clad Chicagoans have gone viral for chasing CTA trains” (Tribune)

• Night Owl Bike Ride at Raue Center For The Arts, 8/8, 26 N. Williams St. Crystal Lake (Broadway World Chicago)

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