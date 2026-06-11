Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 11
11:39 AM CDT on June 11, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
Union criticizes CTA for “leadership vacuum” due to lack of a permanent president. Acting President Leerhsen touts public safety progress.
June 10, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 10
June 10, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 9
June 9, 2026
The bike ride and “die-in” in memory of fallen Complete Streets Planner Riley O’Neil was a life-affirming event
O'Neil was doored in a non-protected bike lane. "No more people should die in the streets because their lives are not valued as much as driver convenience," said one organizer.
June 9, 2026
After hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured widely loved hairdresser Lisa Barber, on May 11, she died from her injuries on May 24. Driver is still at large.
June 8, 2026