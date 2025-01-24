Hit-and-run SUV driver killed Ukrainian immigrant Halyna Hudzan, 66, near church her husband formerly led in West Town

Sadly, this morning a hit-and-run driver struck and killed Halyna Hudzan, 66, this morning in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood. She immigrated from Ukraine to the U.S., and her husband is the former pastor of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral. The crash took place at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Oakley Boulevard, just south of the church, 835 N. Oakley Blvd.

According to police, at around 8:48 a.m., Huzdan was in a crosswalk when the turning driver of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV struck her and fled the scene. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. As of this evening, no one was in custody.

While Hudzan's husband now serves a parish near South Bend, Indiana, the couple was still living in Chicago and active with St. Nicholas', ABC Chicago reported. "She sang in our church choir," church Administrative Specialist Phyllis Muryn Zaparaniuk told the news station. "Banquets and things that... we put on here, she was actively helping in that."

"When people came from Ukraine during the war, she was willing to help and do what she could to support these people, comfort these people, having come from Ukraine herself," Zaparaniuk added, according to ABC. "For someone to just mow her down and run away, I hope they never have to experience what the people now are experiencing. Especially her family and her grandchildren."

Watch the ABC Chicago report here.

Fatality Tracker: 2025 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 2

Bicyclist: 0

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2025 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On January 5, 2025, a Jeep driver fatally struck Alex Rivera, 32, in the 2600 block of West 60th Street in the Chicago Lawn community area.

• On January 23, 2025, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Halyna Hudzan, 66, on the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard in West Town.

