Tragically, ten more CDOT records of 2024 pedestrian fatalities on Chicago surface streets bring the total number to 38 deaths

Last Tuesday, Streetsblog Chicago published summaries of nine 2025 pedestrian and bike fatality cases on surface streets in the city of Chicago, which we hadn't previously covered in our Fatality Tracker posts.

SBC cofounder Steven Vance told me about these nine incidents after he double-checked preliminary Chicago Police Department data collected on his Chicago Crash Browser.

As I mentioned earlier this week, I generally learn about fatal collisions while doing Google News searches for local media reports on these cases for our Today's Headlines posts every weekday morning. Nowadays, I also check CPD's list of Media Major Incident Notifications, which includes traffic crashes. Another resource is the Monthly Fatal Crash Summaries prepared by the Chicago Department of Transportation, which are published a few weeks after the month featured in a given report, and there's no summary yet for December 2024.

Sadly, today when I took a closer look at the 11 CDOT 2024 monthly reports released so far, I found that there were ten more pedestrian fatalities on Chicago surface streets that we still hadn't written about. As far as I know, these incidents weren't covered by any other local media outlets. Here's a list of these crashes, using the info published by the transportation department, based on preliminary CPD data.

This brings Streetsblog's count of 2024 pedestrian fatalities on Chicago surface streets to 38 cases, in addition to the five bike deaths that year. We'll get the final number when CDOT releases its analysis for December 2024 later this month.

Fatality Tracker: 2024 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 38

Bicyclist: 5

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2024 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On November 27, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck a man, 44, in the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue in North Lawndale and fled the scene.

• On November 25, 2024 at around 11:25 p.m. a driver fatally struck a woman 18, on the 3800 block of West Columbus Avenue in the Ashburn community area.

• On November 20, 2024, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck Tanja Annzionetta Safforld, 54, at Marquette Road and Western Avenue in Marquette Park.

• On October 20, 2024, a distracted car driver fatally struck a woman, 65, crossing Avenue O in Hegewisch.

• On October 18, 2024, around 3:13 p.m., a motorist driving in a bus-only lane struck and killed a pedestrian crossing mid-block and fled the scene, at 1647 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town.

• On October 18, 2024, around 1:32 p.m., a speeding, left-turning driver ran a traffic signal and fatally struck a pedestrian at 6851 S. Ashland Ave. in West Englewood.

• On October 10, 2024 around 10:29 AM, a hit-and-run driver disobeyed a traffic signal, collided with another vehicle, and fatally struck a pedestrian at 1601 E. 75th Street in the South Shore community area.

• On October 5, 2024, a hit-and run sedan driver fatally struck a man walking in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park.

• On September 29, 2024, around 11:14 a.m., the driver of a large vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian at 2332 W. Devon Ave. in West Ridge.

• On September 27, 2024, around 1:14 p.m., the driver of a large truck struck and killed a pedestrian "crossing against signal" in a crosswalk at 799 N. La Salle Dr. in the Near North Side community area.

• On August 28, 2024, around 2:27 a.m., a "driver, fleeing scene of gunfire, struck pedestrian in the roadway" at 1742 N. Harding Ave. in Humboldt Park.

• On August 20, 2024, at around 7:15 p.m., a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at 7401 N. Clark St. in the Rogers Park community area.

• On August 17, 2024, a hit-and-run pickup driver fatally struck James Reed Tillman, as he was crossing the street in the 1900 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park.

• On August 17, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck 33-year-old Taras Mykhailenko on the 3300 block of North Harlem Avenue in the Dunning community.

• On August 6, 2024, a semi driver struck and killed a woman near Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On July 29, 2024, an SUV driver, who apparently was entering a parking, lot fatally struck Jimmy L. Jones, 70 near 89th Street and Loomis Avenue in Gresham.

• On July 23, 2024, at around 5:30 a.m., a man, 49, was found under a car and pronounced dead on the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue in the Near North Side community area.

• On July 22, 2024, a car driver ran over and killed a male victim near 115th Street and Vincennes Avenue in Morgan Park.

• On July 17, 2024, a semi driver fatally struck an unidentified male walking at the southwest corner of Lower Wacker Drive and Lower Michigan Avenue in the Loop and left the scene.

• On July 13, 2024, a car driver struck Steven Moore, 63, at 107th Street and Emerald Avenue in Rosedale, turned around, and fatally ran him over again.

• On June 18, 2024, a SUV driver fatally struck Patricia Mae Brzozowski, 75, at 4617 S. Hermitage Ave. in New City.

• On June 5, 2024, around 5:26 p.m., a left-turning large vehicle driver struck and killed a pedestrian in a crosswalk at 630 W. Roscoe Ave. in Lakeview.

• On June 2, 2024, a pickup truck driver fatally struck Xyaire Askew, 4, at 82nd Street and Harper Avenue in Avalon Park.

• On May 17, 2024, at about 12:36 PM, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man, 74, in the 2900 block of West Howard Avenue in the West Ridge community area.

• On May 15, 2024, a hit-and-run trucker struck and killed Karl Hall, 44, at he walked across Halsted Street at Maxwell Street in University Village.

• On May 9, 2024, around 6:46 a.m., the driver of a large vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian crossing midblock at 6409 N. Damen Ave. in West Ridge.

• On April 11, 2024, around 4:05 a.m., the driver of a large vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at 1701 N. Central Ave. in Austin.

• On March 31, 2024, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck CPS teacher Charles "Charlie" Mills, 56, in the 6400 block of South Pulaski Road in West Lawn.

• On March 31, 2024, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a male in the 5600 block of South Artesian Avenue in the Gage Park community area.

• On March 13, 2024, at around 11:40 a.m. a sedan driver fatally struck a woman, 26, on the 1700 block of West Van Buren Street in the Near West Side community area.

• On March 3, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck a man police said was "sitting in the street" on the 3100 block of West Marquette Road in Chicago Lawn.

• On February 25, 2024, a pickup driver failed to yield while making a left turn, fatally striking married couple Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 75, in an unmarked crosswalk at Archer and McVicker avenues in Garfield Ridge.

• On February 22, 2024, a driver fatally struck a male pedestrian, 52, who was crossing South King Drive at 47th Street in the Grand Boulevard community.

• On February 12, 2024, around 4:10 p.m., the speeding driver of a large vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in a crosswalk at 2604 W. Pershing Rd.

• On February 8, 2024, a hit-and-run pickup driver ran a red and fatally struck Jiekun Xu, 68, as she crossed Pulaski Road at 44th Street in Archer Heights.

• On January 21, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed David Marshall Hoyle III, 35, as he crossed 95th Street at Union Avenue in Washington Heights.

• On January 12, 2024, around 6:21 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk on the 100 block of East 115th Street, on the border of West Pullman and Roseland.

• On January 7, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Jason Kardish, 40, as he crossed Ashland Avenue at Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park.

2024 Chicago bike fatality cases

• On November 5, 2024, at around 5:46 a.m., a driver fatally struck a bike rider at 200 W. Wacker Drive in the Loop community area.

• On October 27, 2024, a hit-and-run Jeep driver fatally struck a man, 64, in the 1900 block of South Union Avenue in Pilsen.

• On September 21, 2024, at around 3:18 a.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a male on a "motorized bike" on the 4000 block of South Cicero Avenue in the Garfield Ridge community are.

• On September 2, 2024, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Robert "Bob" Levin, 61, at 2444 N. Ashland Avenue in Lincoln Park.

• On August 24, 2024, a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck John Ward, 55, at Washington Boulevard and Central Park Avenue in the East Garfield Park community.

