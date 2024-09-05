Recent pedestrian fatality cases on Chicago streets

As recently noted on this site, there were a few pedestrian fatality cases this summer on Chicago streets reported by other news outlets, and included in our daily Today's Headlines roundup, but not yet written about here. Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance also notified me about other cases of people struck and killed on foot in our city in recent months. They are listed in his Chicago Crash Browser, based on Chicago Police Department data, which can be accessed through his personal blog Steven Can Plan.

To help make sure our map and list of 2024 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases is up-to-date, here are cases from the past few months that we have not previously covered on Streetsblog. Some of these entries may be updated with additional information in the future.

Car driver fatally struck male victim in Morgan Park

On July 22, 2024, a car driver ran over and killed a male victim near 115th Street and Vincennes Avenue in Morgan Park.

According to the Chicago Police Department, on the morning of Monday, July 22, a man, 22, was driving north on Vincennes when he struck a person in the road, ABC Chicago reported. The motorist told responding officers that he got out of his car and found the victim on the ground. Police said that prior to the crash, the victim may have been laying in the street. The driver received no citations.

SUV driver struck and killed male victim in Gresham

On July 29, 2024, an SUV driver who apparently was entering a parking lot fatally struck a male pedestrian near 89th Street and Loomis Avenue in Gresham.

Police said, on Monday, July 29, at around 8:47 p.m., a man, 89, was driving a black SUV in the 8900 block of South Loomis when he struck the victim, according to a FOX News report. The pedestrian was taken to Christ Hospital with severe head trauma and was later pronounced dead. As of July 30, no citations had been issued to the driver, whom initial investigations indicated was entering a parking lot.

Semi driver fatally struck woman on Near West Side

On August 6, 2024, a semi driver struck and killed a woman near Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side.

Police said on Tuesday, August 6, around 8:15 p.m., the northbound trucker hit the pedestrian as she "crossed in front of it," according to a CBS Chicago report. Witness reports and a video on Citizen app indicated that the woman was trapped under the semi, and nearby a shopping cart was visible lying on its side. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The CBS story did not mention any citations.

Hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Taras Mykhailenko, 33, in Dunning

Taras Mykhailenko. Provided, via Block Club Chicago

On August 17, an SUV driver fatally struck 33-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Taras Mykhailenko on the 3300 block of North Harlem Avenue in the Dunning community.

According to a Block Club Chicago report, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office say on Saturday, August 17, around 11:50 a.m., Mykhailenko "walked into the street between two parked cars." The female driver of of a black SUV was issued a ticked for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway.

However, Mykhailenko’s family provided security video that they say shows he was actually struck in a marked crosswalk at the intersection, although the footage does not clearly ID the victim or the vehicle, Block Club reported. Mykhailenko’s cousin, Mykola Fedornyak told the news outlet the driver appears to be speeding. “We are still in disbelief that this person is not in jail.”

Fedornyak launched a GoFundMe to raise money to send his cousin's body home and support his wife and 7-year-old son. It has raised more that $19,900.

Learn more about this case from the Block Club Chicago report.

Fatality Tracker: 2024 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 17

Bicyclist: 0

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2024 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On August 17, 2024, a hit-and-run pickup driver fatally struck James Reed Tillman, as he was crossing the street in the 1900 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park.

• On August 17, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck 33-year-old Taras Mykhailenko on the 3300 block of North Harlem Avenue in the Dunning community.

• On August 6, 2024, a semi driver struck and killed a woman near Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On July 29, 2024, an SUV driver, who apparently was entering a parking, lot fatally struck a male pedestrian near 89th Street and Loomis Avenue in Gresham.

• On July 22, 2024, a car driver ran over and killed a male victim near 115th Street and Vincennes Avenue in Morgan Park.

• On July 17, 2024, a semi driver fatally struck an unidentified male walking at the southwest corner of Lower Wacker Drive and Lower Michigan Avenue in the Loop and left the scene.

• On July 13, 2024, a car driver struck Steven Moore, 63, at 107th Street and Emerald Avenue in Rosedale, turned around, and fatally ran him over again.

• On June 2, 2024, a pickup truck driver fatally struck Xyaire Askew, 4, at 82nd Street and Harper Avenue in Avalon Park.

• On May 15, 2024, a hit-and-run trucker struck and killed Karl Hall, 44, at he walked across Halsted Street at Maxwell Street in University Village.

• On March 31, 2024, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck CPS teacher Charles "Charlie" Mills, 56, in the 6400 block of South Pulaski Road in West Lawn.

• On March 3, 2024, an SUV driver fatally struck a man police said was "sitting in the street" on the 3100 block of West Marquette Road in Chicago Lawn.

• On February 25, 2024, a pickup driver failed to yield while making a left turn, fatally striking married couple Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 75, in an unmarked crosswalk at Archer and McVicker avenues in Garfield Ridge.

• On February 22, 2024, a driver fatally struck a male pedestrian, 52, who was crossing South King Drive at 47th Street in the Grand Boulevard community.

• On February 8, 2024, a hit-and-run pickup driver ran a red and fatally struck Jiekun Xu, 68, as she crossed Pulaski Road at 44th Street in Archer Heights.

• On January 21, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed David Marshall Hoyle III, 35, as he crossed 95th Street at Union Avenue in Washington Heights.

• On January 7, 2024, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Jason Kardish, 40, as he crossed Ashland Avenue at Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support Streetsblog Chicago.