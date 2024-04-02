Hit-and-run driver fatally struck CPS teacher Charles “Charlie” Mills, 56, on Pulaski, which is plagued with traffic violence

Tragically, last Sunday night a sedan driver fatally struck Chicago Public Schools teacher Charles "Charlie" Mills, 56, as he crossed the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road in West Lawn and fled the scene.
Prior to Mills' death, last Thursday at a community meeting in the nearby Archer Heights community, after two people had recently been killed and seven injured on Pulaski, residents begged pleaded with officials to stop the traffic violence.
And yesterday WBEZ reported that 430 trucks were counted in one hour at Pulaski and 41st Street in Archer Heights, contributing to traffic danger on Pulaski.
According to the initial police report on Mills' case, on Sunday, March 31, around 11:45 p.m. Mills was on foot in the 6300 block of South Pulaski. The driver of a red sedan, possibly a 2012 Chevrolet with the Illinois registration number V455842 was speeding northbound, then struck the pedestrian and fled north. Mills was pronounced dead on the scene.
ABC Chicago reported that Mills taught at Jones College Prep. The school said in a statement, "Charlie was a beloved member of our Diverse Learner team who also offered his expertise to our many performing arts productions. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."
Daycare worker Elizabeth Romero, who is employed nearby at 43rd and Pulaski, told ABC that Pulaski has long been a dangerous street, and last year a driver nearly crashed into her workplace. Multiple drivers have struck a metal fence near the building. "There's always [crashes]. We see a lot of races happening," she told ABC. "It's very dangerous for pedestrians to even cross the street."
Pulaski Road is generally a broad, 5-lane street that encourages people to speed. In the last nine months drivers fatally struck three pedestrians and a bike rider on Pulaski in other parts of town:
