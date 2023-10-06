Man, 70, fatally struck by turning SUV driver, is the third vulnerable road user killed on Pulaski this year

Sadly, an SUV driver made a left-hand turn from 57th Street to Pulaski Road, fatally striking a 70-year-old man, who was then struck by a 62-year-old sedan driver. The victim was the third person killed while walking or biking on Pulaski in Chicago this year.

According to the initial police statement, at about 5:11 a.m. the 28-year-old male SUV driver was driving west on 57th in the West Elsdon neighborhood when he made a left turn onto Pulaski, striking the pedestrian. Then a man, 62, driving Mazda CX-7 sedan south on Pulaski also struck the victim.

The pedestrian was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his ID, pending notification of kin.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The sedan driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in roadway.

The other two vulnerable road user fatalities on Pulaski this year included a July 5 crash in which Ron Mendoza, 43, collided with a driver at Wrightwood Avenue and Pulaski in Logan Square and later died from his injuries. And on July 13 a man was fatally injured after he was dragged by a driver and struck another motorist's car at 818 South Pulaski in West Garfield Park. Pulaski is generally a five-lane street, which encourages speeding.

Streetsblog Chicago Fatality Tracker

Pedestrian: 23

Bicyclist: 3

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2023 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

2023 Chicago bike fatalities

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.