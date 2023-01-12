Man, 33, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Garfield is 4th pedestrian fatality of 2011

Tragically, less than two weeks into the new year, drivers have already struck and killed four people on foot in Chicago. The latest victim was a 33-year-old man who was fatally struck Tuesday night in East Garfield Park by a motorist who fled the scene.

According to police, on Tuesday, January 10, at about 10:45 p.m., the victim was trying to cross the street midblock on the 3500 block of West Lake Street. ‘L’ pillars on Lake Street create poor site lines, and there have been several pedestrian and bike fatalities along the corridor in the past decade. Garfield Park is located on the south side of the block.

The westbound driver of a black sedan struck the man and drove off without rendering aid.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday night, no one was in custody.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 4

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2023 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

On January 10, 2023, a sedan driver struck and killed an unidentified man, 33, on the 3500 block of West Lake Street in East Garfield Park.

On January 3, 2023, a cargo van driver fatally struck Jaime Cuadra, 47, as he was exiting a vehicle on 87th Street in front of the Red Line station.

On January 2, 2023, a 45-year-old man was crossing Lafayette Avenue at 79th Street in Chatham when a speeding driver ran a red, fatally struck him, and fled the scene on foot.

On January 2, 2023, near 72nd Street and Damen Avenue in West Englewood, Roy Lee, 21, was getting into his car when a driver swerved into oncoming lanes, fatally struck Lee and hit three parked cars, then fled the scene on foot.

