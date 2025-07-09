Skip to Content
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 9

7:58 AM CDT on July 9, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• ATA: "Transit advocates unite to call for special legislative session in Springfield" at recent Union Station rally

• "Fans reflect on NASCAR’s (possibly) final street [yes please!] race in Chicago" (Tribune)

• Letter: "NASCAR, illegal fireworks are both noisy nuisances" (Sun-Times)

• "CTA yanks up 'Commuter Carpet' artwork at Brown Line station" (Sun-Times)

• "Lincoln Park’s Leon Hotel [2701 N. Clark St.] A Former SRO Building, Could Be Redeveloped Into Apartments" (Block Club)

• "Take Metra to Chosen Few [House Music] Picnic and Festival" Saturday July 12 in Jackson Park

• We Keep You Rollin' celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary with wellness activities all day, 2 bike rides, Sa. 7/26, 9 AM at Golden Gate Park, 13000 S. Eberhart

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional articles, from Tuesday, July 8 through Monday, July 14. We will resume regular publication on Tuesday, July 15.

