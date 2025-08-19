Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 19

9:22 AM CDT on August 19, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Tribune editorial: "DLSD has become unsafe. Let’s do something about it," like the state bill calling for UIC to do a study of using AI cams to improve safety

• ...Yes, and we could also reducing speeding and crashes by converting 2 of the 8 "car" lanes to bus-only during North DLSD reconstruction project!

• CPS "Hub Stop is supposed to provide centralized pickup, drop-off locations for eligible general education students" but is not currently available (Tribune)

• Yellow, Purple, Red trains stopped at Howard, service suspended to Wilson after minor derailment Monday. Purple in 'burbs down this morning. (NBC)

• Elijah Flores, 9, who was injured on 8/10 after falling on Clinton Station stairs after suspects assaulted his companion, 22, declared brain dead (CBS)

• CPD: Group of people attacked man, 37, they didn't know Monday around 3:47 AM on Red train near Cermak, causing minor facial injuries (CBS)

• "Initial construction for new State/Lake elevated CTA station to cause some Loop lane closures" (ABC)

• Block Club looks at whether the new raised bike lanes might help increase the curb appeal of the Austin neighborhood's "Soul City" cultural district.

• "Obama Center Offering Free Campus Tours Ahead Of Its 2026 Opening" (Block Club)

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

Dorval Carter Jr. broke the CTA. Nora Leerhsen’s on track to fix it – if we fund her work.

August 19, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

Uptown, girl! Installation of the Uptown Extension protected bike lanes on Clark from Montrose to Winnemac is slated to start today

August 18, 2025
Studies and Reports

Yes, Chicago has a long way to go to become truly bicycle-friendly. But People for Bikes’ recent post, using our city as a poster child, is a joke.

August 15, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 15

August 15, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

At Transit is the Answer Coalition meeting, RTA provides updates on the budget gap, and how other cities are dealing with transit fiscal cliffs

August 14, 2025
See all posts