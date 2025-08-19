Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 19

Sponsored by:

• Tribune editorial: "DLSD has become unsafe. Let’s do something about it," like the state bill calling for UIC to do a study of using AI cams to improve safety

• ...Yes, and we could also reducing speeding and crashes by converting 2 of the 8 "car" lanes to bus-only during North DLSD reconstruction project!

• CPS "Hub Stop is supposed to provide centralized pickup, drop-off locations for eligible general education students" but is not currently available (Tribune)

• Yellow, Purple, Red trains stopped at Howard, service suspended to Wilson after minor derailment Monday. Purple in 'burbs down this morning. (NBC)

• Elijah Flores, 9, who was injured on 8/10 after falling on Clinton Station stairs after suspects assaulted his companion, 22, declared brain dead (CBS)

• CPD: Group of people attacked man, 37, they didn't know Monday around 3:47 AM on Red train near Cermak, causing minor facial injuries (CBS)

• "Initial construction for new State/Lake elevated CTA station to cause some Loop lane closures" (ABC)

• Block Club looks at whether the new raised bike lanes might help increase the curb appeal of the Austin neighborhood's "Soul City" cultural district.

• "Obama Center Offering Free Campus Tours Ahead Of Its 2026 Opening" (Block Club)

