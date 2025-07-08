Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 8

7:48 AM CDT on July 8, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Pritzker: "I believe that we’ll be able to get a transit bill done either in veto session... or, if necessary, we would call a special session (Center Square)

• Letter: "Democrat-controlled state legislature will write a big check to bail [Chicago transit] out, with Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature" (Tribune

• Sister of Robert Harper, 56, beaten to death at Clark/Lake platform calls for justice: "People shouldn’t have to go through this" (Sun-Times)

• Man taken into custody, placed in ambulance Monday around 5 PM at State and Lake station (ABC)

"Transportation Committee to consider resolution calling for better anti-smoking enforcement on CTA" (Daily Line)

• Block Club: "Damen Silos To Be Demolished After City Approves Permits, Ending Preservation Battle"

"Elvin rides again: New coloring book uses CTA journey to celebrate West Side" (Austin Weekly News)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today's Headlines and occasional articles, from Tuesday, July 8 through Monday, July 14. We will resume regular publication on Tuesday, July 15.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,954 with $17,046 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

City announces lots of new perks for Divvy riders. But sorry, loyal longtime annual members, no $99 memberships for you!

July 7, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 7

July 7, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Ellen Steinke’s full response to Capitol Fax: “Did I spread ‘misinformation’ about the transit bill? Here’s what the record shows.”

July 3, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 3

July 3, 2025
Infrastructure

Riding 146 miles in a day to visit all 77 community areas was an exciting adventure that also highlighted infrastructure needs

July 3, 2025
See all posts