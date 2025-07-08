Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 8

Sponsored by:

• Pritzker: "I believe that we’ll be able to get a transit bill done either in veto session... or, if necessary, we would call a special session (Center Square)

• Letter: "Democrat-controlled state legislature will write a big check to bail [Chicago transit] out, with Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature" (Tribune)

• Sister of Robert Harper, 56, beaten to death at Clark/Lake platform calls for justice: "People shouldn’t have to go through this" (Sun-Times)

• Man taken into custody, placed in ambulance Monday around 5 PM at State and Lake station (ABC)

"Transportation Committee to consider resolution calling for better anti-smoking enforcement on CTA" (Daily Line)

• Block Club: "Damen Silos To Be Demolished After City Approves Permits, Ending Preservation Battle"

"Elvin rides again: New coloring book uses CTA journey to celebrate West Side" (Austin Weekly News)

