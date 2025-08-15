Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 15

Sponsored by:

• "Cutting parking requirements for homes built near transit aims to help fix housing crisis" (Sun-Times)

• CTA says four more bus routes added to Frequent Network; upgrades to service on Pulaski corridor, and adding service to #93 California/Dodge route

• SUV driver, 81, fatally struck man, 38, Tuesday around 8:30 PM in 1st block of NW Highway in Palatine; victim blamed for "wearing dark clothing" (NBC)

• Man contacted 3rd rail of Forest Park Branch tracks at Central Avenue and died at the scene Thursday around 3:43 AM (ABC)

• 6 injured when driver hits man, 71, and CTA bus in Greater Grand Crossing (Sun-Times)

• "CTA Green Line train service was disrupted Thursday evening on the South Side after a semi [driver] hit a viaduct and damaged power cables" (ABC)

• New Metra Greyland station reopens after years of work with heated shelters, ADA ramps and longer platforms, at a cost of $39.5M (Block Club)

• "Neighbors Overwhelmingly Reject Expanding Pilsen TIF, Survey Shows" (Block Club)

• "Let CTA Woosh You Across the City for a Good Vantage Point of the Chicago Air and Water Show"

• ATA: "Bike the Drive is an annual tradition for S&C Electric"

